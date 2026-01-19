Rapper Drake Rents Out Italian Restaurant to 'Wine and Dine' OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips in Lavish Gesture, Claims Source: 'It Was Really Romantic'

Article continues below advertisement

Drake is seemingly smitten with OnlyFans star Lily Phillips. “Drake first met Lily at a party, when they were introduced by mutual friends, and he was completely struck by her," the source told a news outlet in an interview published on Saturday, January 17. "He was asking her lots of questions about herself and really showed an interest in her. He’s a global megastar, so Lily was quite taken aback and she couldn’t believe how nice he was."

Drake 'Wine and Dined' OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips

Source: MEGA; @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Drake reportedly fell smitten with Lily Phillips after meeting her through a mutual friend.

"Then he slid into her Instagram DMs to invite her to his gig at the Utilita Arena in his special VIP area," the insider detailed of his July 2025 performance. “After the gig, he surprised her by hiring out an entire Italian restaurant so he could wine and dine her. He went all out to impress her and it was really romantic." The source explained that the "Controlla" rapper, 39, wanted to make sure the adult film creator, 24, "had a great time." “They went back to his hotel to continue the party, and have continued texting each other since," said the source.

Lily Phillips Broke Rival Bonnie Blue's Record

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips rose to fame by breaking Bonnie Blue's NSFW record.

Phillips is best known for famously breaking her rival Bonnie Blue's record of sleeping with 1,057 suitors in six hours. In June, the content creator revealed she slept with 1,113 men in over 12 hours. "For those of you who have followed me for quite some time now, you will understand that I've been wanting to do a certain world-record," Phillips shared in a video at the time. "Now, I'm very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that… I did 1,113 men in 12 hours."

Lily Phillips Gave NSFW Answer About Record-Breaking Romp

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips felt 'surprisingly good' after completing her NSFW record.

In an update after the record-breaking bedroom romp, Phillips reported that she was "feeling surprisingly good" after, adding, "I mean, I do feel achy but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight so that kind of makes sense." She later opened up about the details of the s-- challenge, disclosing to her followers that she did not clean herself throughout the experience.

Lily Phillips Took No Showers in Between Men

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips confessed she didn't shower in between suitors when completing the NSFW record.