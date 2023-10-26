James Gandolfini Would 'Question Himself' While Filming 'The Sopranos,' Former Costar Jamie Lynn Sigler Reveals

Sigler, who was only 20 years old at the time, played the role of Tony's daughter, Meadow Soprano.

The actress, now 42, said, "I wish I could experience filming with the cast now that I've realized the full power of the show."

"I wish we could just do one week of filming right now because of my awareness of the world and what that [show] was and what we were a part of … I just wish I could experience it, like one episode, give me one episode right now," she said. "Just drop me back in for a couple days."

The Sopranos had a profound effect on Sigler and the entire cast, demonstrating the timeless quality of the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!