James Gandolfini Would 'Question Himself' While Filming 'The Sopranos,' Former Costar Jamie Lynn Sigler Reveals
James Gandolfini, known for his iconic role as Tony Soprano in the hit television series The Sopranos, allegedly suffered from serious confidence issues on set, according to one of his former costars.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler recently revealed that "Gandolfini would 'question himself' on set."
"[He] was actually not [confident]," Sigler said on an episode of the "Inside of You" podcast. "He would question himself. There would be moments where he’d be like, ‘I f------- suck,’ but I appreciated that because I’ve had those thoughts, but I didn’t say them out loud because I don’t want anybody to know that I think I suck. He was confident enough to say it out loud. I guess there was a confidence there, but I think it came more from him deeply caring. Deeply, deeply caring. He was an exceptional human being."
Tragically, Gandolfini's life was cut short when he suffered a heart attack while living in Rome in 2013. He was only 51 years old at the time of his death. His passing left a void in the industry, as his talent and versatility were truly unmatched.
The talented actor portrayed a wide range of characters throughout his career, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.
Sigler, who was only 20 years old at the time, played the role of Tony's daughter, Meadow Soprano.
The actress, now 42, said, "I wish I could experience filming with the cast now that I've realized the full power of the show."
"I wish we could just do one week of filming right now because of my awareness of the world and what that [show] was and what we were a part of … I just wish I could experience it, like one episode, give me one episode right now," she said. "Just drop me back in for a couple days."
The Sopranos had a profound effect on Sigler and the entire cast, demonstrating the timeless quality of the series.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sopranos debuted in 1999 and ran for six seasons on HBO, ending in 2007 in one of the most iconic season finales in TV history.
The show followed Tony Soprano, a fictional Mafia boss trying to keep his "business" and family together while dealing with the darkest aspects of the crime world.
Throughout the show, Gandolfini's character dealt with a neverending fear of death, morality and power. The massively popular HBO show also starred several major Hollywood icons such as Edie Falco, Drea de Matteo, Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico and Lorraine Bracco.