Kim Kardashian Gives The Finger To Photographers After Outing With Daughter North West
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Flipping the bird!
It seems media mogul Kim Kardashian has finally had enough with the paparazzi, giving photographers the middle finger while out and about earlier this week.
It all started on Tuesday, August 2, when the SKIMS founder was spotted dropping off her eldest child, North West, at an art class. At first, Kardashian and North were all smiles, sporting matching street-wear-inspired looks.
While the two both donned black, oversized Balenciaga t-shirts, Kardashian’s featured a minimalist logo as North opted for a graphic tee from artist Aya Nakamura’s collaboration with the brand. The reality star completed her look with a pair of oversized sweatpants while her daughter paired her tee with a pair of baggy ripped blue jeans.
Once Kardashian dropped off her daughter, it seems things took a turn for the NSFW. Upon entering her Lamborghini, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum flipped the bird at onlooking photographers. It is unclear what, exactly, prompted this explicit reaction from Kardashian.
However, this isn’t the first time the Karashian-West crew has kept it candid when navigating the papparazi. On July 5, nine-year-old North didn’t mince words while addressing the photographers waiting for her and her famous family outside of the Ferdi restaurant in Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week.
"Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" She asked while exiting the eatery, an interaction documented in a hilarious, now-viral TikTok video.
Although several paps replied to her question in earnest — "We love you! Because you're so famous. We love you North," yelled one photographer — Kardashian appeared to laugh off the interaction.
“Oh Northie,” the reality star quipped while leaving the restaurant moments later.
The Sun was the first news outlet to report on Kardashian’s NSFW gesture.