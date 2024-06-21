Panicked Justin Timberlake 'Stayed Up All Night' After DWI Arrest: 'He Was Freaking Out'
Justin Timberlake was ready to say "Bye Bye Bye" to his jail cell after he was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol earlier this week.
The "Mirrors" singer was taken into custody around midnight on June 18 and was released the following morning.
"He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out."
As OK! previously reported, Timberlake was driving a gray 2025 BMW XM after a night out with his friends when an officer noticed that he failed to maintain his lane of travel. According to the arrest report, the officer quickly determined the pop star "was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."
"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the report read.
Timberlake also refused to take a breathalyzer.
As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed "everyone knows" that Timberlake struggles with excessively drinking and smoking weed.
"He’s been hiding and masking it for years," the insider added. "Everyone around him have been enablers."
"It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent," the insider continued. "Yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place."
Another source said Timberlake is feeling "remorseful" after his arrest, but he allegedly "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol."
"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source said. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."
"Justin and Jess [Jessica Biel] are very grateful that no one was hurt and that everyone is OK and safe," the source shared. "Jess is definitely feeling disappointed, but she is by Justin’s side. She acknowledges that Justin, and all of us, are all human and make mistakes."
