Panicked Justin Timberlake 'Stayed Up All Night' After DWI Arrest: 'He Was Freaking Out'

Another source said Timberlake is feeling "remorseful" after his arrest, but he allegedly "does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol."

"This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself," the source said. "He does his best to set a positive example for himself, his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too."

