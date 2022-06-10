New Details: Britney Spears Went BAREFOOT At Wild Wedding As She Wore Barely There Black Mini & Kissed Madonna In Throwback To 2003 MTV Smooch

The blonde babe, who got engaged to the fitness trainer in September 2021, seems like she's on cloud nine. "It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," an insider told People. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."

Spears recently had a miscarriage, but she and her man are trying to remain positive.

“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he said. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

“We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time," he added.