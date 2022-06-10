New Details: Britney Spears Went BAREFOOT At Wild Wedding As She Wore Barely There Black Mini & Kissed Madonna In Throwback To 2003 MTV Smooch
Going down memory lane! Britney Spears and Madonna recreated their 2003 infamous kiss at the "Toxic" singer's wedding to Sam Asghari, which took place on Thursday, June 9.
According to photos obtained by Page Six, the 40-year-old, who wore a red mini dress, gave Madonna, 63, a kiss on the lips during the reception. The two also shared a dance following the ceremony, and the Louisiana native was seen without any shoes on.
In 2003, the two pop stars kissed on stage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, which quickly went viral. Afterwards, Madonna then planted one on Christina Aguilera.
"I didn't know it was going to be that long and everything," Spears told CNN at the time. "I've never kissed a woman before."
In addition to the "Hung Up" songstress, there were other A-list celebs in attendance, such as Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum and her mom, Kathy Hilton.
Spears' dress was made by Donatella Versace, and she wore jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.
The blonde babe, who got engaged to the fitness trainer in September 2021, seems like she's on cloud nine. "It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," an insider told People. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."
Spears recently had a miscarriage, but she and her man are trying to remain positive.
“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he said. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”
“We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time," he added.