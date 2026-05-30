Drew Carey Critiques Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run: 'Serial Scammer'
May 30 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
Drew Carey has voiced strong opposition to Spencer Pratt's bid for Mayor of Los Angeles, labeling him a “serial scammer.”
The comedian, 68, expressed his dissatisfaction via Threads, where he criticized those supporting Pratt, 42, in the upcoming election.
Carey’s scathing remarks came as Pratt emerged as a significant challenger to the current mayor, Karen Bass.
He stated, “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a--.”
The response to Carey’s post has been mixed.
Some social media users praised him for his candidness, with one commenter stating, “Thank you Drew, I can’t believe people want this man as mayor of one of the biggest cities in our country.”
However, others challenged Carey’s critique, asking him to name competent leaders in Los Angeles and their achievements.
- Chelsea Handler Trolls Spencer Pratt's Bid for L.A. Mayor as She Compares Him to Fellow 'White Male, Former Reality Star' Donald Trump: Watch
- Megyn Kelly 'Remains Skeptical' of Spencer Pratt Winning Race for L.A. Mayor as a Registered Republican: 'What Are the Odds?'
- Meghan McCain Baffled by Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: 'This Guy Is Going to Win'
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Carey is not alone in his opposition to Pratt. Actress Chrishell Stause also expressed her concerns last month, urging voters to reconsider electing reality stars to political office.
Stause wrote, “Can I please implore NO MORE reality star politicians PLEASE!”
She clarified that her criticism was not personal toward Pratt, whom she enjoys on television, but rather against the idea of reality stars in government.
The controversy further escalated when Stause targeted Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster. The couple hosted a fundraiser for Pratt at their home in Brentwood Park, prompting Stause to comment on McPhee’s past relationships in a TikTok video.
Stause suggested that McPhee's insecurities contribute to her problematic choices, saying, “An insecure woman will steal your man, and give the worst advice.”
In response to the backlash, McPhee expressed her bewilderment at the controversy surrounding her support for Pratt.
She commented, “Honestly I have no idea,” indicating her confusion over the situation.
As the election approaches, Pratt’s campaign appears to be gaining momentum. Recent reports indicate he raised approximately $2.7 million between mid-April and mid-May, nearly matching the $2.8 million raised by Mayor Bass since she began her campaign for re-election.