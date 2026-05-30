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Drew Carey Critiques Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run: 'Serial Scammer'

split photo of Drew Carey & Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Drew Carey bashed Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral bid, sparking debate over celebrity candidates.

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May 30 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

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Drew Carey has voiced strong opposition to Spencer Pratt's bid for Mayor of Los Angeles, labeling him a “serial scammer.”

The comedian, 68, expressed his dissatisfaction via Threads, where he criticized those supporting Pratt, 42, in the upcoming election.

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image of Drew Carey's reaction added more heat to an already controversial Los Angeles mayoral race.
Source: MEGA

Drew Carey's reaction added more heat to an already controversial Los Angeles mayoral race.

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Carey’s scathing remarks came as Pratt emerged as a significant challenger to the current mayor, Karen Bass.

He stated, “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a--.”

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image of Political observers note that celebrity involvement has increasingly blurred the line between entertainment and governance.
Source: MEGA

Political observers note that celebrity involvement has increasingly blurred the line between entertainment and governance.

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The response to Carey’s post has been mixed.

Some social media users praised him for his candidness, with one commenter stating, “Thank you Drew, I can’t believe people want this man as mayor of one of the biggest cities in our country.”

However, others challenged Carey’s critique, asking him to name competent leaders in Los Angeles and their achievements.

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image of Online discussions have amplified both support and backlash for Spencer Pratt’s campaign.
Source: MEGA

Online discussions have amplified both support and backlash for Spencer Pratt’s campaign.

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Carey is not alone in his opposition to Pratt. Actress Chrishell Stause also expressed her concerns last month, urging voters to reconsider electing reality stars to political office.

Stause wrote, “Can I please implore NO MORE reality star politicians PLEASE!”

She clarified that her criticism was not personal toward Pratt, whom she enjoys on television, but rather against the idea of reality stars in government.

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Source: @jordycray/TikTok
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The controversy further escalated when Stause targeted Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster. The couple hosted a fundraiser for Pratt at their home in Brentwood Park, prompting Stause to comment on McPhee’s past relationships in a TikTok video.

Stause suggested that McPhee's insecurities contribute to her problematic choices, saying, “An insecure woman will steal your man, and give the worst advice.”

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image of Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, have shown support to the reality star.
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Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, have shown support to the reality star.

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In response to the backlash, McPhee expressed her bewilderment at the controversy surrounding her support for Pratt.

She commented, “Honestly I have no idea,” indicating her confusion over the situation.

As the election approaches, Pratt’s campaign appears to be gaining momentum. Recent reports indicate he raised approximately $2.7 million between mid-April and mid-May, nearly matching the $2.8 million raised by Mayor Bass since she began her campaign for re-election.

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