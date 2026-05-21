Chrishell Stause Blasts 'Insecure' Katharine McPhee for Backing 'Problematic Men' in Scathing Comment

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Source: @jordycray/TikTok Influencer Jordy Cray posted a video about Katharine McPhee's career and scandals.

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Stause jumped into the comments section with a blunt message that quickly caught online attention. “One day she will find her real inner confidence, but it won’t come until after she is disregarded enough times by the problematic men she backs. An insecure woman will steal your man and give the worst advice,” she wrote of McPhee.

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Fans immediately sounded off underneath the post, with many sharing strong opinions about McPhee and Foster. “Katherine and David both seem pretty terrible,” one person commented. Another wrote, “TRUMP SUPPORTER.... EWWWWW.” “She is trash. He is trash. They are both talented for sure. But trash,” a third user added.

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Source: MEGA Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster recently hosted a private fundraiser for Spencer Pratt at their Brentwood home.

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A fourth person tried to give more context to the connection between Pratt and the famous couple. “If my memory serves me correctly, Spencer has known David Foster since he was a kid because he was friends with David’s then stepsons, Brody and Brandon Jenner. They were on that reality TV show, Kings of Malibu. Not an excuse to support his political career, but it makes slightly more sense,” the commenter explained.

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Source: @jordycray/TikTok Chrishell Stause slammed Katharine McPhee over her support of Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign.

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McPhee and Foster have become some of the most high-profile celebrity supporters behind Pratt’s unexpected Los Angeles mayoral campaign. The couple recently hosted a private fundraiser at their Brentwood home, where McPhee even performed a custom song for the former Hills star. In a clip shared online, the singer belted out a rewritten version of Tina Turner’s classic hit “The Best” while Foster played piano beside her. “You're simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman,” McPhee sang to guests gathered inside the home.

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She then encouraged the crowd to sing along, telling attendees, “Sing it with me!” as Pratt smiled and nodded nearby.

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Source: MEGA The singer performed a version of Tina Turner’s 'The Best' with lyrics aimed at Spencer Pratt’s political rivals.

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Pratt’s mayoral run has continued to spark headlines ever since he announced his campaign following the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfires, which destroyed his home. The reality star has since blamed city leadership for how the crisis was handled and made homelessness and public safety key talking points in his campaign. "Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles," Pratt previously declared. "And I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor. But let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign. This is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”