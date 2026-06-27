Inside Ray J's Health Woes as Death Fears Mount: From 'Black Heart' to Severe Pneumonia and More

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Ray J Was Hospitalized With Pneumonia in 2021

Source: MEGA Ray J claimed his doctors told him he had months to live.

Ray J has been candid about his health no longer being in peak condition. The rapper was first hospitalized with non-COVID pneumonia amid the pandemic in 2021. His manager, David Weintraub, confirmed the artist was struggling to breathe before he was admitted to a hospital in Miami. After all his five COVID-19 tests came back negative, he was moved out of the facility's COVID wing. "I appreciate all the love and support from everybody," he told his fans in a message he shared via his manager. "Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon." Ray J was discharged a few days later, per reports.

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Ray J Was Admitted Again for Pneumonia and Heart Pain

Source: MEGA He dealt with the severe lung infection and heart issues in January.

The "One Wish" hitmaker landed in a Las Vegas hospital on January 6 with a severe case of pneumonia and heart pain. To check his health, Ray J reportedly underwent X-rays and an echocardiogram at the time. He was discharged after a few days when his condition stabilized.

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Ray J Revealed His Heart Was 'Only Beating Like 25 Percent'

Source: MEGA Ray J said the right side of his heart had turned 'black.'

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In a video shared on January 25, Ray J revealed he contracted pneumonia that later progressed into a severe case of heart failure. "I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be alright," he disclosed, explaining his health was "not okay." Ray J also wrote in the caption, "Just almost died!! I'm alive because of your prayers and support!!" A few days later, he shared he was prescribed eight medications, including Entresto and Jardiance, for heart failure prevention. He reportedly could need a pacemaker or defibrillator, adding he may go to Haiti to treat his "black heart." "As long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right," he reminded himself.

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Doctors Reportedly Told Ray J He May Only Have Months to Live

Source: MEGA Per Ray J, his excessive alcohol and substance abuse affected the organ.

The "Wait a Minute" singer also claimed his doctors told him he had months to live. "2027 is definitely a wrap for me," he said in the Instagram Live video, later attributing his heart's condition to excessive alcohol and substance abuse. "I f----- up," Ray J said of his lifestyle. "I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was big so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs—but I couldn't. It curved my time here." The R&B artist continued, "My baby mama [Princess Love] gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here. And d---, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me." After sparking concern, Ray J assured fans in a January 30 video that he was already feeling "better." "He had a session with a doctor, who did miracles," his manager also revealed.

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Ray J Was Knocked Unconscious During an MMA Fight

Source: @URBANPOLITICIANSTV/YouTube He revealed he was getting better after the fight.