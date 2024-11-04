How to Dry Trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico: Tips and Tricks in Order to Have a Fantastic Getaway Without Imbibing
Dry Tripping — the concept of traveling without alcohol — is here to stay. Whether you're going away with your bestie or road tripping with your significant other, it's easier than ever to abstain from booze while on the move.
Case in point: Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an amazing place to visit, and what's even better is that hotels and airport lounges are here to help accommodate anyone's needs if they are trying to stay sober or sober curious — meaning questioning your relationship with alcohol and thinking about trying sobriety.
New Mexico, known of its rich history, cultural diversity and natural beauty might be off the beaten path, but it's worth exploring.
"The state boasts vast landscapes, including towering dunes, subterranean caves and cliff dwellings, along with vibrant sunsets with red, orange and purple hues. Formed in 1610 as the capital of Nuevo Mexico, Santa Fe is the oldest state capital in the United States and the earliest European settlement west of the Mississippi. The city is a rich blend of cultural influences, and offers the feel of an international destination without having to use your passport," Kim Cole, Director of Public Relations at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, exclusively tells OK!.
When venturing to New Mexico, the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, set on 57 acres in the high desert landscape of the city, is an excellent place to stay. The spacious 65 casita guest rooms are amazing if you want to make a fire in your room and enjoy some s'mores or lounge in bed, while the 15-treatment room spa (situated on a spiritual vortex) will make you feel relaxed in no time.
The resort also has something for everyone, including the onsite Adventure Center and onsite programming, which includes complimentary daily hikes along the Camino Encantado trail. "The best part of the property includes the elevated views of the Sangre de Cristo mountains and sweeping sunsets, best enjoyed from the Terra firepit. Not to be missed are the complimentary s’mores, and of course, the Fireplace Butler, who will light your wood-burning fireplace in the comfort of your casita guest room," Cole says about the property, which opened as a Four Seasons in June 2012. "The Resort offers a calendar of complimentary weekly programming, including cooking demonstrations, yoga and sound healing, daily hikes and seasonal programming for kids."
Santa Fe is also great to visit at any point during the year.
"Santa Fe is situated at an elevation of more than 7,000 feet above sea level, making the summers mild and perfect for exploring and visiting the famed Santa Fe Opera. Autumn is ideal for catching the fall colors and taking part in the many seasonal festivals, including the Burning of Zozobra, Wine & Chile Fiesta and more. Winter is ideal for skiing and winter sports, coupled with plentiful sunshine. Spring is also perfect for adventure outings and hikes, and often has less crowds than the peak summer months," Cole notes.
Additionally, the resort is ideal for the sober curious traveler due to its emphasis on wellness and outdoor adventure.
"Whether embarking on a wellness ritual at the apa or an all-day pilgrimage to Georgia O’Keefe’s beloved Abiquiu, friends will bond together over grounding moments without the need for alcohol. The Resort caters to all travelers, and has plentiful options for those on a sober curious journey. Terra Bar has a mocktail menu, and Terra restaurant also serves NA wines. Our staff can always craft something special if there is something you are craving that is not on our mocktail menu, or even one of our popular cocktails sans alcohol," Cole shares.
Before jetting off to Santa Fe, the new Chase Sapphire by the Club Lounge at LGA Airport — spanning over 21,800 square feet, making it the largest lounge to date — is a great place to post up for hours before the flight. The lounge features a first-of-its-kind private bookable rooms with the Reserve Suites for the ultimate white glove travel experience — complete with a personal ensuite bathroom and shower; a menu from Jeffrey’s Grocery; signature caviar service and more.
Other offerings include mocktails and cocktails by Apotheke Mixology, a premium wine list curated by Parcelle, food options by Joseph Leonard and Jeffrey’s Grocery and made-to-order beverages from Joe Coffee Company from the on-site barista, thoughtful amenities including a retro-inspired game room, a productivity zone, a private nursing suite, rest pods and a family room and an area dedicated to wellness offerings, including treatments from Face Haus, a women-owned open concept facial bar.
Nicolas O’Connor, Mixology Director, Apotheke, tells OK! it's "easy than ever" to enjoy yourself without feeling the need to drink alcohol while waiting for a flight.
"Mixology bars in the U.S. are joining Apotheke by offering excellent beverage options for guests currently abstaining but still wanting to celebrate a special moment with friends. Apotheke’s Mocktails provide the same elevated experience as cocktails. We consider every element— from aromatic herbs and fresh botanicals to vibrant, layered flavors—so those who prefer not to drink alcohol still feel immersed in the spirit of celebration," he says.
He continues, “Mocktails have evolved into an art form, especially here at Apotheke, where we explore the rich potential of plant-based ingredients, adapt seasonal flavors, and blend creativity with functionality. People aren’t just looking for ‘alternatives’ anymore; they’re seeking distinctive, vibrant drinks that stand on their own, showcasing flavors from around the world and even functional benefits, like calming adaptogens or energizing herbs. The mocktail scene at Apotheke celebrates the artistry and care we put into each drink, alcoholic or not, and we’re excited to see our guests engage so fully with our menu."
According to Karen Magee, President of Valerie Wilson Travel, Chase Travel Group, she tells OK! dry tripping is "gaining popularity as more travelers seek to prioritize their health and well-being overall."
"With a growing awareness of the negative effects of alcohol, many people are choosing to explore destinations with a clear mind and full energy. Our clients are trading in short term indulgence and preferring to be in the moment and building memories that will last. It certainly helps that many of our partners are recognizing this trend and expanding the wellness related travel options," she notes, adding that "abstaining from alcohol while traveling has become significantly easier in recent years" due to "destinations, hotels and cruise lines offering non-alcoholic beverages and activities that don't revolve around drinking."
"Hotels and resorts are increasingly catering to sober travelers by providing wellness-focused amenities and experiences. The social hours have become the morning hikes to see the sunset versus the late nights at the bar. But for those who do still prefer the fun of a late night out while sober, the availability of alcohol-free bars and social events makes it simpler for travelers to enjoy their trips without the pressure to drink," she shares. "Traveling without alcohol can lead to more authentic and memorable experiences. It allows you to fully engage with the culture and environment of your destination. Embracing the dry tripping trend can also inspire others to consider the benefits of sober travel, creating a supportive community of like-minded explorers."
Clearly, ditching drinking isn't going away, which is why "having nonalcoholic options while traveling is so important for a variety of reasons," says Hilary Sheinbaum, author of GOING DRY: A Workbook and founder of GoingDry.co, a nonalcoholic events and menu curation platform.
"Whether you’re sober, sober curious or just taking a day or night off — seeing NA beers, wines and cocktails on menus gives customers permission to order something that isn’t boozy. It’s a kind reminder that you don’t need to imbibe to enjoy yourself — whether you’re going out for a night or on vacation! There are so many good options now — and the nonalcoholic beverage industry is only growing. Some of my current favorites are FLUERE spirits, Mionetto Alcohol Removed Sparkling Wine, Free Spirits and Freixenet Sparkling Wines," she adds.
Cheers to that — with a nonalcoholic drink, of course!