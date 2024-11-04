How to Dry Trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico: Tips and Tricks in Order to Have a Fantastic Getaway Without Imbibing

Santa Fe is also great to visit at any point during the year.

"Santa Fe is situated at an elevation of more than 7,000 feet above sea level, making the summers mild and perfect for exploring and visiting the famed Santa Fe Opera. Autumn is ideal for catching the fall colors and taking part in the many seasonal festivals, including the Burning of Zozobra, Wine & Chile Fiesta and more. Winter is ideal for skiing and winter sports, coupled with plentiful sunshine. Spring is also perfect for adventure outings and hikes, and often has less crowds than the peak summer months," Cole notes.

Additionally, the resort is ideal for the sober curious traveler due to its emphasis on wellness and outdoor adventure.

"Whether embarking on a wellness ritual at the apa or an all-day pilgrimage to Georgia O’Keefe’s beloved Abiquiu, friends will bond together over grounding moments without the need for alcohol. The Resort caters to all travelers, and has plentiful options for those on a sober curious journey. Terra Bar has a mocktail menu, and Terra restaurant also serves NA wines. Our staff can always craft something special if there is something you are craving that is not on our mocktail menu, or even one of our popular cocktails sans alcohol," Cole shares.