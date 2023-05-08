Meghan Markle Goes Hiking After Skipping King Charles' Coronation to 'Protect Her Peace'

Meghan Markle spent her weekend enjoying the California mountains instead of joining her husband at King Charles III's coronation.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted hiking on Sunday morning, May 7, one day after Charles' coronation — which Prince Harry was in attendance for. Enjoying some adult time with pals Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, it seems Meghan left her and Harry's two kids: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, back at their $15 million Montecito mansion.