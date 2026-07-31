PHOTOS Dua Lipa Accused of Photoshop 'Fail' as Latest Selfie Divides Fans: 'That's Crazy When You Look Like This' Source: MEGA;@dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa was at the center of an online debate over an alleged Photoshop fail. Olivia Callanan July 31 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dua Lipa is once again getting attention online, but this time, not for good reason. The "Levitating" singer recently shared an Instagram photo dump on Thursday, July 30, featuring snaps in the recording studio, going out with friends, mouth-watering food and a stunning selfie in a zebra-print halter top.

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dua lipa girl… you dont need this 😭 pic.twitter.com/8XXRNu9iKg — pedro (@duanostalgica) July 30, 2026 Source: @duanostalgica/X

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Source: @dualipa/Instagram People online claimed the door molding in the top left does not match the right side.

While many fans gushed over the post, one image quickly became the center of an online debate after eagle-eyed followers pointed out what they thought could be a Photoshop fail. Social media users were focused on the decorative molding of a door seen behind Lipa in the selfie. On one side of the image, X users claimed the trim appears to curve up, while the molding on the opposite side remains straight.

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'Stop Defending the Photoshop Fail'

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The debate started on a now viral X post.

The door distortion quickly sparked conversation, with one viral post reading, "dua lipa girl... you don't need this." People in the comments section had divided opinions. "Europe doors don’t even look like that, stop defending the Photoshop fail," wrote one person. Another claimed, "THAT’S CRAZY WHEN YOU LOOK LIKE THIS," insinuating they do not think Lipa needs to use Photoshop. "Of course I’ve seen arched moldings on doors in Europe, but never have I seen them on one side.. Y'all be real," a third said.

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'Am I Slow or Is There Nothing Wrong With the Door?'

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Some commenters do not think the pop star used an editing app.

However, many others did not see anything wrong with the photo. "Am I slow or is there nothing wrong with the door?" asked an X user. Another commented, "Babe, are you okay? This is how doors look in Europe." "I feel like she was just editing those baby hairs away, and the whole background got messed up by mistake," someone else weighed in on the debate. Lipa has not commented on the topic.

Dua Lipa Was Accused of Using Photoshop Once Before

Source: @dualipa/Instagram In 2019, Dua Lipa was caught up in another online debate about Photoshop.