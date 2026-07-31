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Dua Lipa Accused of Photoshop 'Fail' as Latest Selfie Divides Fans: 'That's Crazy When You Look Like This'

Image of Dua Lipa was at the center of an online debate over an alleged Photoshop fail.
Source: MEGA;@dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa was at the center of an online debate over an alleged Photoshop fail.

July 31 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

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Dua Lipa is once again getting attention online, but this time, not for good reason.

The "Levitating" singer recently shared an Instagram photo dump on Thursday, July 30, featuring snaps in the recording studio, going out with friends, mouth-watering food and a stunning selfie in a zebra-print halter top.

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Source: @duanostalgica/X
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Image of People online claimed the door molding in the top left does not match the right side.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

People online claimed the door molding in the top left does not match the right side.

While many fans gushed over the post, one image quickly became the center of an online debate after eagle-eyed followers pointed out what they thought could be a Photoshop fail.

Social media users were focused on the decorative molding of a door seen behind Lipa in the selfie.

On one side of the image, X users claimed the trim appears to curve up, while the molding on the opposite side remains straight.

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'Stop Defending the Photoshop Fail'

Image of The debate started on a now viral X post.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The debate started on a now viral X post.

The door distortion quickly sparked conversation, with one viral post reading, "dua lipa girl... you don't need this."

People in the comments section had divided opinions.

"Europe doors don’t even look like that, stop defending the Photoshop fail," wrote one person.

Another claimed, "THAT’S CRAZY WHEN YOU LOOK LIKE THIS," insinuating they do not think Lipa needs to use Photoshop.

"Of course I’ve seen arched moldings on doors in Europe, but never have I seen them on one side.. Y'all be real," a third said.

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'Am I Slow or Is There Nothing Wrong With the Door?'

Image of Some commenters do not think the pop star used an editing app.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Some commenters do not think the pop star used an editing app.

However, many others did not see anything wrong with the photo.

"Am I slow or is there nothing wrong with the door?" asked an X user.

Another commented, "Babe, are you okay? This is how doors look in Europe."

"I feel like she was just editing those baby hairs away, and the whole background got messed up by mistake," someone else weighed in on the debate.

Lipa has not commented on the topic.

Dua Lipa Was Accused of Using Photoshop Once Before

Image of In 2019, Dua Lipa was caught up in another online debate about Photoshop.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

In 2019, Dua Lipa was caught up in another online debate about Photoshop.

Back in 2019, the internet claimed that she enhanced a baby photo of herself to make her lips appear bigger.

The singer had posted an adorable throwback photo to Instagram of her younger self, with a tub of lipstick, showing off her natural curls and signature pout.

Instagram users back then made comments such as, “So we can’t even trust people’s baby pics now,” and “Some bad photoshop too lol your kid lips aren’t as big as your adult lips no matter the plumpness.”

However, she was quick to deny the allegations and clapped back at the haters.

She wrote, “To the people saying I photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd! can’t believe I have to defend myself. you guys are on crack.”

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