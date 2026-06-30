PHOTOS Dua Lipa Exposes Her Body in Naked Bathtub Photo as She Vacations in Italy With Husband Callum Turner After Lavish Wedding Source: MEGA,@dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa shared another naked photo to her Instagram amid her vacation with her husband, Callum Turner. Olivia Callanan June 30 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Naked again! Dua Lipa continued to keep fans updated on her luxury vacation with her new husband, Callum Turner, showing a little more skin than usual. In a photo dump she shared with her 88 million followers on Monday, June 29, she posted another photo of her bathing in a stunning marble bathtub, with many assuming Turner was the one who snapped the shot during their post-wedding celebration.

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Lounging in Luxury

Source: @dualipa/instagram Dua Lipa posted another naked photo to her Instagram.

Taken from an above angle, she can be seen looking comfortable as she leans against the rim of the tub surrounded by bubbles. Wearing nothing but a smile, Lipa looked toned and tan with her hair slicked back as she and Turner continued to enjoy their vacation at the Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole on the coast of Tuscany.

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The Comments

Source: @dualipa/instagram Fans raved about the couple in the comment section.

The post, captioned "heaven on earth," has over 2 million likes, with many taking to the comment section once again. One person said, "Whenever you post something, I feel so happy for you ❤️." "They're THE POWER COUPLE and they know it," said another commenter. A third joked, "God took all of my blessings, doubled it, and gave it to dua lipa." Some simply left a slew of heart-eye and fire emojis, gushing over how great the pop star looks.

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A True Italian Getaway

Source: MEGA The newlyweds appear to be enjoying themselves.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, the happy couple can be seen roaming through the Italian town acting like tourists —sightseeing, enjoying the ocean, eating pasta and trying pastries. They are clearly trying to soak up all the honeymoon vibes while they still can! The couple first officially met at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where Turner made the first move. He approached Lipa and asked her about the book she was reading, Trust by Hernán Díaz, the same book he happened to be reading at the time.

On the Same Page (Literally)

Source: MEGA The couple started dating after Callum Turner made a witty joke at a Los Angeles restaurant.