Dua Lipa Exposes Her Body in Naked Bathtub Photo as She Vacations in Italy With Husband Callum Turner After Lavish Wedding
June 30 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Naked again! Dua Lipa continued to keep fans updated on her luxury vacation with her new husband, Callum Turner, showing a little more skin than usual.
In a photo dump she shared with her 88 million followers on Monday, June 29, she posted another photo of her bathing in a stunning marble bathtub, with many assuming Turner was the one who snapped the shot during their post-wedding celebration.
Lounging in Luxury
Taken from an above angle, she can be seen looking comfortable as she leans against the rim of the tub surrounded by bubbles.
Wearing nothing but a smile, Lipa looked toned and tan with her hair slicked back as she and Turner continued to enjoy their vacation at the Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole on the coast of Tuscany.
The Comments
The post, captioned "heaven on earth," has over 2 million likes, with many taking to the comment section once again.
One person said, "Whenever you post something, I feel so happy for you ❤️."
"They're THE POWER COUPLE and they know it," said another commenter.
A third joked, "God took all of my blessings, doubled it, and gave it to dua lipa."
Some simply left a slew of heart-eye and fire emojis, gushing over how great the pop star looks.
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A True Italian Getaway
Throughout the rest of the carousel, the happy couple can be seen roaming through the Italian town acting like tourists —sightseeing, enjoying the ocean, eating pasta and trying pastries. They are clearly trying to soak up all the honeymoon vibes while they still can!
The couple first officially met at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where Turner made the first move.
He approached Lipa and asked her about the book she was reading, Trust by Hernán Díaz, the same book he happened to be reading at the time.
On the Same Page (Literally)
As they continued to talk, they found out they were both finishing up the first chapter, to which Turner replied, "So we're on the same page," and simultaneously sparking their romance.
In July 2024, they teased that they were dating on social media when they shared a few candids of them at the Glastonbury Festival before making it red carpet official in May 2025 at the Met Gala in New York City.
Just one month later, the New Rules singer confirmed they were officially engaged after fans had spotted her wearing a diamond ring towards the end of 2024.
Most recently, the couple got married in a small civil ceremony at a town hall in London on May 31, before moving the festivities to Italy, where they had a much larger party with friends and family on June 6.