Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Callum Turner All Smiles in Cute Photo: 'Home for the Holidays'

Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa shared some fun snaps of her holiday season!

Dec. 26 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, Callum Turner, cozied up for Christmas!

The “Levitating” singer shared a carousel of festive photos on Instagram, and the third picture shows the couple all smiles inside a car. Turner kept it casual in a blue bonnet and black sweater, while Lipa rocked a pair of stylish sunglasses, a blue trench coat and an emerald green scarf around her neck.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram
“Home for the holidays,” the 29-year-old pop star wrote in the caption on December 25. “Sending you all so much love.”

Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The duo first sparked dating rumors in January.

Other snapshots in the post showcased Lipa bundled up in winter gear, cuddling her pet dog and sharing a fun moment in a bathtub.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in January when they were spotted walking around Los Angeles, arm in arm, sharing coffee and affectionate kisses. They later made their public debut at Callum’s movie Masters of the Air premiere party.

At the time, the War & Peace actor avoided commenting on their relationship.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse into her festive Christmas celebration with a series of cheerful snaps.

The “New Rules” songstress, meanwhile, reflected on the challenges of being in a relationship after her fresh breakup with director Romain Gavras in December 2023.

“Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” Lipa shared in a January interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The singer also included snaps of her pets in the photo carousel.

"I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning, I arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over.' And like the best day-after debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," she said in another interview, referring to her hit song “Training Season.”

From then on, things got even more serious between the two when they took a vacation to Mexico together, and just a few days later, they were spotted on a romantic date in Paris in March.

By summer, the couple went Instagram official, posting a cute photo of the two embracing while strolling down the street in matching leather jackets.

Source: MEGA

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were seen jetting off to Mexico together in March.

She captioned the post, “Sunshineeeeeee :))))).”

The couple also shared sweet moments from the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, including one of Turner kissing Lipa on the head after her performance at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

“Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the Glasto ritual,” she captioned the photo series.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Two months ago, the brunette babe shared another photo of her man kissing her on the cheek, with the caption, “Post-show fun and so much love!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

