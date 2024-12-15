Dua Lipa Stuns While Showing Off Her Assets in Red Leather Dress: Photos
"Business as usual ☎️," Lipa captioned the round-up of herself lounging in the makeup chair, looking in the mirror and hanging with her glam squad while highlighting her toned physique.
"Business as usual but I see beautiful as always," one social media user wrote in the comments section of the post.
"Absolutely gorgeous Dua…❤️❤️💓💕💞" a second person gushed.
"The Queen is breathtakingly beautiful in the red dress, exuding elegance beyond allure!" another added.
The "Houdini" singer is gearing up for her CBS musical special An Evening with Dua Lipa which will air on Sunday, December 15. "I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too...ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall coming soon to @CBStv and @itv @itvxofficial 🖤 who’s ready to see thissss?!!!!" she penned on Instagram after filming the event in October.
For Lipa, playing a show at the historic venue was nothing short of a dream. "There have been so many notable figures on this stage, like Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Einstein. I’m 99% sure that they didn’t have their dancers with them either," she jokingly said in a recent interview.
Having a music icon like the "Tiny Dancer" singer, 77, join her on stage is also a major accomplishment for the chart-topper. "She is incredibly talented — absolutely brilliant — and so professional," John said in a 2022 interview.
"It's a pleasure to be around someone who is so young, has done so much already and is so humble. She is also great fun, and we get on like a house on fire," he added.
With the "One Kiss" artist at the top of her game, she only wants to continue to make incredible music no matter what anyone says about her. "There was people online being like, 'She's not deserving of it. She's got no stage presence. She can't do this. She's not well- equipped to, she's not even ... She won't be here next year,'" she explained in an interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music 1 in May.
"I just go, 'OK, all of this is background noise and I should just stick on my path," she said. "Because every time someone has doubted me, I've proved them wrong. And for me, I'm like, this is fueling me. This is pushing me to be better, to work hard. And I get a real kick out of proving people wrong."
