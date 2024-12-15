Dua Lipa Stuns While Showing Off Her Assets in Red Leather Dress: Photos

"The Queen is breathtakingly beautiful in the red dress, exuding elegance beyond allure!" another added.

The "Houdini" singer is gearing up for her CBS musical special An Evening with Dua Lipa which will air on Sunday, December 15. "I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too...ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall coming soon to @CBStv and @itv @itvxofficial 🖤 who’s ready to see thissss?!!!!" she penned on Instagram after filming the event in October.

For Lipa, playing a show at the historic venue was nothing short of a dream. "There have been so many notable figures on this stage, like Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Einstein. I’m 99% sure that they didn’t have their dancers with them either," she jokingly said in a recent interview.