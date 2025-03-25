Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Sports Bra Amid Tour Prep: Photos
Dua Lipa is fully in “Training Season!”
The “Levitating” singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her intense tour prep via Instagram after kicking off her Radical Optimism tour in Melbourne, Australia, on March 17.
In one clip, Lipa rocked a navy blue sports bra and matching leggings, showing off her toned abs while tackling flexibility and bodyweight workouts. Another snap featured the “Houdini” hitmaker stretching against a wall in a white workout set, highlighting her sculpted physique.
The 29-year-old pop star completed her sporty look with white and silver Puma Speedcat Ballet shoes.
She also snuck in some downtime, sharing a blurry sauna pic with friends, all wrapped up in white towels under a cool blue light.
“Show prep 🤍🧘🏻♀️,” she captioned the post.
Lipa’s intense training fuels her high-energy tour, which kicked off in Asia in November 2024, featuring electrifying choreography.
“I love the building of the show and how it evolves and the kind of story that we want to tell. For me, it's just how much fun can we have in two hours, you know?” she told Paper Magazine in October 2024. “How many things can we fill it up with that just keeps you dancing all the way through? I'm a big high-energy person, and that's how I want everyone to experience the show. I'm ready to go nuts, basically.”
She also joked about the wild energy backstage.
“What we give, we also get back, and then that hypes us up even more and amps us to high levels of energy. By the end of it, we all look like drowned rats. That's when you know you've had a really good show, when you're just completely drenched,” she shared.
Lipa said her Radical Optimism album has “opened a lot of doors" for her.
“I really felt like I knew exactly what I wanted from myself as an artist, and I'm really proud of all the opportunities that I've had with this album and what I've been able to do with it. The opportunity to be able to experiment and explore and try something new has been really special. So I'm excited to give it some new life on the road,” Lipa added.
On Saturday, March 22, Troye Sivan surprised fans by joining Lipa on stage in Melbourne for a special performance of his Grammy-nominated 2023 single “Rush.”
“This next song in the set is different every night,” Lipa told the crowd, explaining that she leaves a slot open for a song “by a local artist” at each show. “So tonight, I thought it would be a big mistake if I didn’t play one of my favorite, favorite artists ever, who’s also a friend of mine.”
She continued, “This is a song I’ve been listening to for a really long time — I mean, 2023 until now, and forever more I’ll be listening to this song. But this is a Saturday night banger, so I think it’s going to be a fun one.”
Sivan then made a surprise entrance, earning a roar of applause from the crowd.