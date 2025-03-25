NEWS Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Sports Bra Amid Tour Prep: Photos Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa showed her toned abs while squeezing in workouts amid her ongoing Radical Optimism tour.

Dua Lipa is fully in “Training Season!” The “Levitating” singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her intense tour prep via Instagram after kicking off her Radical Optimism tour in Melbourne, Australia, on March 17.

In one clip, Lipa rocked a navy blue sports bra and matching leggings, showing off her toned abs while tackling flexibility and bodyweight workouts. Another snap featured the “Houdini” hitmaker stretching against a wall in a white workout set, highlighting her sculpted physique. The 29-year-old pop star completed her sporty look with white and silver Puma Speedcat Ballet shoes. She also snuck in some downtime, sharing a blurry sauna pic with friends, all wrapped up in white towels under a cool blue light.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The singer showed off her toned abs while working out in a navy blue sports bra and leggings.

“Show prep 🤍🧘🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the post. Lipa’s intense training fuels her high-energy tour, which kicked off in Asia in November 2024, featuring electrifying choreography.

“I love the building of the show and how it evolves and the kind of story that we want to tell. For me, it's just how much fun can we have in two hours, you know?” she told Paper Magazine in October 2024. “How many things can we fill it up with that just keeps you dancing all the way through? I'm a big high-energy person, and that's how I want everyone to experience the show. I'm ready to go nuts, basically.”

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa has been one of Puma's ambassadors since 2020.

She also joked about the wild energy backstage. “What we give, we also get back, and then that hypes us up even more and amps us to high levels of energy. By the end of it, we all look like drowned rats. That's when you know you've had a really good show, when you're just completely drenched,” she shared.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The 'Levitating' hitmaker enjoyed a blue-light sauna with her pals.

Lipa said her Radical Optimism album has “opened a lot of doors" for her. “I really felt like I knew exactly what I wanted from myself as an artist, and I'm really proud of all the opportunities that I've had with this album and what I've been able to do with it. The opportunity to be able to experiment and explore and try something new has been really special. So I'm excited to give it some new life on the road,” Lipa added.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of her intense tour prep on Instagram.