Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Butt in Tiny String Bikini While Enjoying Luxurious End-of-Summer Getaway: Photos

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Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse of her Labor Day weekend with a dump of revealing bikini pictures. The pop star soaked up the sun during the final days of summer while flaunting her envy-worthy figure in an Instagram post she uploaded on September 8. In one photo, Lipa showed off her butt in a tiny thong bikini as she overlooked a pristine blue ocean. In another, the star lay on a blue beach chair, posing in a barely-there black set.

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Source: @dualipa/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa showed off her butt in a thong bikini.

She posted several selfies of her cleavage peeking out of her microscopic swimwear as she enjoyed her luxurious beach vacation. The 31-year-old even featured a video in which she pulled herself into a headstand on a paddleboard while wearing nothing but a tiny string bikini and flexing at the camera. "Everyone left the city for Labor Day... so naturally I observed the holiday too," she captioned the gorgeous set of images.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: @dualipa/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa earned praise from her comments section.

Fans were obsessed with the glimpse of yet another one of Lipa's envy-worthy vacations, quickly chiming in to praise the "Training Season" singer's figure and style. "You’re not supposed to serve on Labor Day, Dua!!!!!" one person joked in the comments section. "She is the happiest person in the world!" another added, with a third noting, "My feed is blessed." "Another vacation dump, we love it!" a fourth chimed in. "That’s our iconic vacation girrrlll," a fifth wrote, punctuating their comment with several flame emojis.

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Source: @dualipa/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa posed for several sultry selfies.

Lipa's post marks the end of an exciting summer for the star, as she celebrated her 31st birthday and tied the knot with her partner, Callum Turner. The couple got married on June 6 amid a three-day celebration with friends and family in Sicily, Italy, following a civil ceremony in London the week prior. Just months after their nuptials, 36-year-old Turner revealed the couple's plans for the future as the rest of the world admires their movie-like romance.

Will Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Have Kids?

Source: @dualipa/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa posed in a plunging bikini top.