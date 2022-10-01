She Has Butterflies! Dua Lipa Looks 'Smitten' With Trevor Noah On N.Y.C. Date Night

Lipa and Noah ate dinner at a table separate from other restaurant customers, then left for a romantic walk. As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner rocked a black leather jacket, baggy jeans and leopard-print heels, while the television personality sported a green jacket and black pants.

However, the source explained that while it was "definitely a date," their romantic relationship is still in the "very early" stages. A second source also confirmed that they do not officially consider themselves a couple just yet, but are getting to know each other right now.