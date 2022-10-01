She Has Butterflies! Dua Lipa Looks 'Smitten' With Trevor Noah On N.Y.C. Date Night
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah enjoyed an intimate dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, September 28. The "New Rules" singer and the Daily Show host were seen dining at Miss Lily's in East Village, and according to a source, the pop star appeared utterly "smitten" on the outing.
Lipa and Noah ate dinner at a table separate from other restaurant customers, then left for a romantic walk. As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner rocked a black leather jacket, baggy jeans and leopard-print heels, while the television personality sported a green jacket and black pants.
However, the source explained that while it was "definitely a date," their romantic relationship is still in the "very early" stages. A second source also confirmed that they do not officially consider themselves a couple just yet, but are getting to know each other right now.
Following their dinner, the potential couple talked, hugged and even appeared to share a tender smooch. The source speculated it looked like a chaste "corner lips kiss," but noted the 38-year-old comedian was a "gentleman" throughout the date and that the duo left separately.
Added the source, "There is definitely interest on both ends."
Neither Lipa nor Noah have publicly discussed the nature of their relationship. As OK! previously reported, the "Kiss and Make Up" artist — who split from Anwar Hadid late last year — opened up on why she finds it so important to keep her romances as private as possible.
"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she shared. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."
Noah also dealt with a recent breakup after he and Minka Kelly made the decision to part ways following nearly two years of on-and-off dating.