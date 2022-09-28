Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt Taking Things Slow Following Divorce Drama: '[It's] Very Casual'

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted out and about together, sparking rumors of romance — but according to a source, the stars are not officially together and are content to keep their relationship casual following their respective divorce drama.

Ratajkowski filed to end her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard in early September, while Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been in and out of court for everything from custody battles to disagreements about their shared business since 2016.