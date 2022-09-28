Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt Taking Things Slow Following Divorce Drama: '[It's] Very Casual'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted out and about together, sparking rumors of romance — but according to a source, the stars are not officially together and are content to keep their relationship casual following their respective divorce drama.
Ratajkowski filed to end her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard in early September, while Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been in and out of court for everything from custody battles to disagreements about their shared business since 2016.
An insider explained Pitt is hesitant to go all in on romance, because he is worried how it will effect his already tense relationships with his children. He shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with the Maleficent actress.
"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years," the insider dished. "He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend."
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is still in the early stages of her own divorce proceedings after seemingly hinting that Bear-McClard — with whom she shares 1-year-old son Sylvester — had cheated on her.
"Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce," the insider continued. "He has enough of his own drama."
As OK! previously reported, sources continue to claim that the Welcome Home actress and the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star are not official, but that doesn't mean sparks aren't flying between them.
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," a source spilled at the time, noting that "they weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around. Obviously, she was off-limits back then. She was happily married and Brad respected that."