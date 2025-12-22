Dua Lipa Shows Off Abs in Skimpy Bikini During Dreamy Mexico Getaway With Fiancé Callum Turner: Photos
Dec. 22 2025, Published 9:54 a.m. ET
Dua Lipa is in vacation mode!
The pop star set Instagram buzzing after dropping a fresh photo carousel from her sun-soaked Mexico escape with fiancé Callum Turner.
In the first picture, a mirror selfie, she highlighted her sculpted abs as she posed in a barely-there black bikini.
Lipa kicked things off by modeling a chic Burberry two-piece accented with the brand’s signature check design. The swimsuit featured a classic triangle top paired with low-rise bottoms tied into tiny bows at each hip.
Holding her orange phone for the mirror snap, she subtly showed off her sparkly belly button ring along with her recognizable arm tattoos.
With her hair pulled back and makeup kept minimal, the “Houdini” singer let her toned figure steal the spotlight.
“my suitcase stays packed,” she wrote in the caption.
The post also included a shot of Turner taking a dip in an infinity pool, along with a close-up photo of Lipa holding a deck of cards, giving fans a glimpse into their laid-back getaway.
Turner popped the question in June after about a year and a half of dating.
"Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."
The actor reportedly consulted Lipa’s friends and sister before choosing the diamond ring.
"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
As for wedding plans, the “Dance the Night” singer made it clear she's in no rush.
“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'"
Lipa also opened up about what being engaged truly means to her. The “Training Season” vocalist admitted she never fully understood the weight of it until now.
"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she shared.
During the candid interview, Lipa also touched on the idea of starting a family in the future.
"I'd love to have kids one day," she confessed. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."