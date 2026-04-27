Dua Lipa Strips Down to Her Bra in Sultry Photo From Poland Trip

Article continues below advertisement

No, it’s not an "Illusion" — Dua Lipa just posted on Instagram in her bra. The singer, 30, bared her cleavage in a triangle-shaped black top as she applied a tube of YSL lipstick. The sultry snap was included in a photo dump from her trip to Warsaw, Poland, shared to social media on Sunday, April 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa enjoyed a busy vacation in Warsaw, Poland.

Lipa’s tattoos were on full display in the photo, including a small “R” on the inside of her wrist. She accessorized her racy attire with several chunky gold rings on multiple fingers. Elsewhere in the musician’s Instagram carousel, her bra peaked out beneath a pale pink blazer and matching pants. She posed in her business chic outfit alongside her glam team, hairstylist Peter Lux and makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes. Lipa’s post was complete with other random snaps from her getaway, including a plate of shrimp, perogies and oysters. She kicked off the photo dump with an image of herself biting her finger, with her gold engagement band visible. “Weekend in Warszawa 🇵🇱🥟,” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa's Recent Braless Look During South Africa Trip

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa got glam in a pink blazer in Poland.

On April 18, Lipa went braless in a black leather tank top, paired with a matching belt featuring silver grommets. She layered a white blouse over her look, which she sported while holding an exotic animal in South Africa. The “Levitating” singer was joined on her trip by her fiancé, Callum Turner, who was all smiles as she kissed him on the cheek in a field of elephants. The couple snapped selfies as they explored local wildlife, including monkeys, leopards, zebras and giraffes. “David Attenborough eat your heart out!!!!! 🫀🫀🫀,” Lipa captioned her Instagram post. “I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable...one of those experiences that stays with you forever.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Details of Dua Lipa's Engagement to Callum Turner

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are engaged.

The stars’ recent travels come nearly a year after the pop star confirmed her engagement. "Yeah, we’re engaged," she dished in an interview last June. "It’s very exciting." The pop star gushed over her diamond ring: "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa and Callum Turner recently vacationed in South Africa.