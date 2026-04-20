Dua Lipa Flaunts Six-Pack Abs in Tight Sports Bra During Workout: See the Steamy Selfie

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa is hard at work at the gym. In a new photo, the “Levitating” singer, 30, showed off her toned tummy while holding a plank on a pilates reformer. Lipa donned a black sports bra and matching leggings in her steamy selfie, shared to Instagram on Monday, April 20. The tattoos along her arm were on full display, including one ink that reads, “This means nothing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa stopped for a racy selfie at the gym.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the musician posed alongside her sister, Rina. The siblings were all smiles as they partied outdoors, beverages in hand. Dua wore a navy T-shirt with the phrase “Good grammar is s---,” featuring an oversized black blazer layered on top. Meanwhile, Rina sported a white, tie-front blouse and a stack of gold necklaces. The award-winning artist later rocked a cozy yellow turtleneck and large silver buckle belt while sunbathing among trees. Her photo dump was complete with several of her favorite eats as of late, including steak, peas and potatoes. “<3333,” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Took a Vacation to South Africa

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa and Callum Turner recently traveled to South Africa.

Just two days prior, Dua recapped a scenic vacation to South Africa alongside her fiancé, Callum Turner. The singer cuddled up to her man and kissed him on the cheek as they posed with elephants, monkeys, zebras, leopards and more local wildlife. “David Attenborough eat your heart out!!!!! 🫀🫀🫀I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa,” she captioned her post. “Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable...one of those experiences that stays with you forever.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Is Engaged to Callum Turner

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner last June.

Dua’s PDA-packed getaway with Callum, 36, comes 10 months after they confirmed their engagement. "Yeah, we’re engaged," she spilled in an interview last June. "It’s very exciting." The pop star added of her diamond ring: "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa posed with her lookalike sister.