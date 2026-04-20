Dua Lipa Flaunts Six-Pack Abs in Tight Sports Bra During Workout: See the Steamy Selfie
April 20 2026, Updated 5:01 p.m. ET
Dua Lipa is hard at work at the gym.
In a new photo, the “Levitating” singer, 30, showed off her toned tummy while holding a plank on a pilates reformer.
Lipa donned a black sports bra and matching leggings in her steamy selfie, shared to Instagram on Monday, April 20. The tattoos along her arm were on full display, including one ink that reads, “This means nothing.”
Elsewhere in her photo dump, the musician posed alongside her sister, Rina. The siblings were all smiles as they partied outdoors, beverages in hand. Dua wore a navy T-shirt with the phrase “Good grammar is s---,” featuring an oversized black blazer layered on top. Meanwhile, Rina sported a white, tie-front blouse and a stack of gold necklaces.
The award-winning artist later rocked a cozy yellow turtleneck and large silver buckle belt while sunbathing among trees. Her photo dump was complete with several of her favorite eats as of late, including steak, peas and potatoes.
“<3333,” she captioned her post.
Dua Lipa Took a Vacation to South Africa
Just two days prior, Dua recapped a scenic vacation to South Africa alongside her fiancé, Callum Turner. The singer cuddled up to her man and kissed him on the cheek as they posed with elephants, monkeys, zebras, leopards and more local wildlife.
“David Attenborough eat your heart out!!!!! 🫀🫀🫀I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa,” she captioned her post. “Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable...one of those experiences that stays with you forever.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dua Lipa Is Engaged to Callum Turner
Dua’s PDA-packed getaway with Callum, 36, comes 10 months after they confirmed their engagement.
"Yeah, we’re engaged," she spilled in an interview last June. "It’s very exciting."
The pop star added of her diamond ring: "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
Dua further expressed her excitement over the engagement in an interview with Harper's Bazaar last September.
"I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," she exclaimed. "When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it."
The celeb continued, "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love."