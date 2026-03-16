or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > dua lipa
OK LogoCOUPLES

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Assets in Plunging Gown as She Cuddles Up to Callum Turner at Elton John's Oscars Viewing Party: Photos

dua lipa callum turner elton john oscars party
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa stunned in a plunging blue gown at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party alongside Callum Turner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 16 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa brought the glam — and her fiancé — to one of the biggest parties of Oscar weekend.

The 29-year-old pop star turned heads when she arrived at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15. Lipa stepped onto the red carpet alongside actor Callum Turner, where they looked completely smitten.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dua Lipa attended Elton John’s Oscars party.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa attended Elton John’s Oscars party.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

For the glamorous night out, Lipa stunned in a sparkling deep-blue gown with a dramatic plunging neckline. The curve-hugging dress shimmered under the lights and showed off the singer’s figure, while a thigh-high slit added an extra touch of classic Hollywood glamour.

Turner, meanwhile, kept things sharp and simple in a sleek black suit and tie.

The pair appeared relaxed and affectionate as they posed for photos. At one point, Lipa rested her hand on Turner’s chest while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @beyzanurapaydin/X
Article continues below advertisement

The “Levitating” hitmaker finished the bold look with silver strappy heels and dazzling jewelry that perfectly complemented the shimmering gown. She styled her dark hair straight with a center part, giving the entire look a polished and modern feel.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Callum Turner joined the singer at the event.
Source: MEGA

Callum Turner joined the singer at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

The star-studded event is hosted every year by Elton John to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The party has become one of the most glamorous gatherings during awards season, with celebrities coming together to watch the Academy Awards while supporting the charity’s mission to fight HIV/AIDS.

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple recently confirmed their engagement.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The couple recently confirmed their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Lipa and Turner’s appearance marks another public outing for the couple, who have been increasingly open about their relationship in recent months.

Recently, the brunette babe even gave followers a glimpse into their personal life by sharing playful beach photos on Instagram. In one snapshot, Lipa posed next to Turner while wearing a tiny patterned bikini top paired with casual denim bottoms, proudly showing off her toned abs.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer completed the laid-back beach look with oversized sunglasses, letting her dark hair fall naturally around her shoulders.

Turner kept things casual during the seaside outing, wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses. In one sweet selfie, he leaned close to the pop star as they relaxed near rocky cliffs along the shoreline.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dua Lipa said the engagement feels very special to her.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa said the engagement feels very special to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Lipa captioned the post with a short but playful message: “kissssssss the sun.”

The flirty post came months after Turner popped the question in June 2025, following about a year and a half of dating.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."

According to reports, Turner even spoke with Lipa’s close friends and her sister before choosing the diamond ring.

"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

The “Training Season” songstress also opened up about what the engagement means to her personally.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.