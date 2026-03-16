Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Assets in Plunging Gown as She Cuddles Up to Callum Turner at Elton John's Oscars Viewing Party: Photos

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Dua Lipa brought the glam — and her fiancé — to one of the biggest parties of Oscar weekend. The 29-year-old pop star turned heads when she arrived at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15. Lipa stepped onto the red carpet alongside actor Callum Turner, where they looked completely smitten.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa attended Elton John’s Oscars party.

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For the glamorous night out, Lipa stunned in a sparkling deep-blue gown with a dramatic plunging neckline. The curve-hugging dress shimmered under the lights and showed off the singer’s figure, while a thigh-high slit added an extra touch of classic Hollywood glamour. Turner, meanwhile, kept things sharp and simple in a sleek black suit and tie. The pair appeared relaxed and affectionate as they posed for photos. At one point, Lipa rested her hand on Turner’s chest while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party pic.twitter.com/YM7rF6gYAB — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) March 16, 2026 Source: @beyzanurapaydin/X

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The “Levitating” hitmaker finished the bold look with silver strappy heels and dazzling jewelry that perfectly complemented the shimmering gown. She styled her dark hair straight with a center part, giving the entire look a polished and modern feel.

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Source: MEGA Callum Turner joined the singer at the event.

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The star-studded event is hosted every year by Elton John to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The party has become one of the most glamorous gatherings during awards season, with celebrities coming together to watch the Academy Awards while supporting the charity’s mission to fight HIV/AIDS.

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Source: @dualipa/Instagram The couple recently confirmed their engagement.

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Lipa and Turner’s appearance marks another public outing for the couple, who have been increasingly open about their relationship in recent months. Recently, the brunette babe even gave followers a glimpse into their personal life by sharing playful beach photos on Instagram. In one snapshot, Lipa posed next to Turner while wearing a tiny patterned bikini top paired with casual denim bottoms, proudly showing off her toned abs.

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The singer completed the laid-back beach look with oversized sunglasses, letting her dark hair fall naturally around her shoulders. Turner kept things casual during the seaside outing, wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses. In one sweet selfie, he leaned close to the pop star as they relaxed near rocky cliffs along the shoreline.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa said the engagement feels very special to her.

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Lipa captioned the post with a short but playful message: “kissssssss the sun.” The flirty post came months after Turner popped the question in June 2025, following about a year and a half of dating. "Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."