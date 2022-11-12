Duggar Fans Slam Jeremy Vuolo For 'Cringey' Attempt At Social Media Trend
Awkward! Jeremy Vuolo, 35, took to Instagram to join in on a photography-based social media trend, but followers were far from impressed, accusing the former reality star of "trying desperately to remain relevant" two years after the end of the Duggar family's hit TLC show.
The controversy began when the soccer player turned minister shared a video with a still image that read: "I'm a photographer and I took this photo."
The caption quickly transitioned into a clearly amateur, black-and-white photograph of his wife, Jinger, 28, as she struck a pose and cutely stuck her tongue out at the camera. The mother-of-two — she shares 4-year-old Felicity and 1-year-old Evangeline with Jeremy — was dressed in a long sleeve, knit top and jeans, with her brunette hair flowing loosely around her shoulders.
While many fans appeared to enjoy the 35-year-old's adorable snap, Duggar critics were quick to voice their secondhand embarrassment at Jeremy's odd attempt at staying "hip" with the young crowd, with one writing, "this is a yikes!"
A second user chimed in their agreement, adding, "how cringey."
Jeremy and Jinger can't seem to get anything right with their fans these days. The 28-year-old found herself in hot water when her new children's book was slammed as "racist" and "tone deaf" for how a Black girl and a boy in a wheelchair were treated in the story.
Weeks later, fans poked fun at the couple clumsily trying to understand how their coffee bean roaster worked — only days after Jinger announced she was launching her very own java blend.
Although fans of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On remember Jinger's obsession with coffee well, followers have found their constant rollercoaster relationships with hit and miss career ventures to be frustrating — and even mortifying.
"They’re just throwing everything at the wall and hoping something sticks huh," one Redditor replied in the comments section, while another noted, "JUST GET A JOB JINGER!! I’m so embarrassed for her."