Followers Roast Jinger Duggar For Struggling With Java Beans After Launching Coffee Blend
Jinger Duggar's followers had a field day in the comments section after the Counting On alum was left confused while attempting to use her coffee bean roaster only days after announcing she'd launched her own coffee blend.
In a recent video, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were reading through the instructions as they awkwardly fiddled with the machine.
"Roaster settings? What does that mean?" Jinger asked Jeremy, to which he comically replied, "I have no idea."
'IT WAS A CHALLENGE: 'COUNTING ON' ALUM JINGER DUGGAR REVEALS SHE DIDN'T KNOW WHAT REALITY TELEVISION WAS WHEN SHOW STARTED
One Redditor dragged the couple, noting, "Jeremy not knowing how things work and Jinger knowing even less perfectly explains why their marriage 'works.'"
Another added, "Wait, they’re selling roasted coffee, and this is them trying to roast coffee?!? What a f**king disgrace to capitalism."
FANS LOSE IT OVER JINGER DUGGAR'S HUSBAND WEARING 'SAVE THE CHILDREN' SHIRT 1 DAY AFTER JOSH DUGGAR RECEIVES PRISON SENTENCE
A third commenter got even more personal. "I can tolerate still images of them, but once I hear him talk, the SMUG smacks me in my eardrum and I just can’t deal," they wrote. "Ugh…I don’t know Jinger does it. Then again, anything must be better than listening to her dummy of a father."
This comes soon after Jinger announced her latest career venture in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, November 1.
"I’ve finally got my own coffee blend! 🤗So excited to announce my partnership with @matchboxcoffee and my own 'Jinger’s Blend'!" she captioned a video." I’ve wanted to do this for years and finally did."
But this isn't the first time critics have booed her business ideas. The 19 Kids and Counting star recently released a brand new children's book that her Instagram followers were quick to call "racist" and "tone deaf."
"Why did the little Black girl have all the negative emotions attached to her ?? Not a good look," one user replied. "Book had tons of racial undertones in it," with another pointing out, "In addition to the racial undertones, the 'God loves you, too' to the little boy in the wheelchair....seriously?"