Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals He Had 'Three Bouts of Depression' Over the Years: 'Sent Me in a Tailspin'

"The first time depression hit me I was at the University of Miami. I came in. I was balling out . I was going to be the only freshman to play. And at that time we were national champions, defending national champions," the star, 51, said on the "The Pivot" podcast.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got candid about how he's had "three bouts of depression" throughout his life in a new interview.

He continued, "I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there. Wasn't going to any of the team meetings. Wasn't participating in anything."

But when a shoulder injury ended his football career , he was devastated. "That sent me in a tailspin," the actor said. "I didn’t want to go to school. I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn't take any midterms, and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn't know what it was."

"I always say me playing in the NFL wound up being the best thing that never happened to me . Because it really helped shape and inform who I am," he shared.

As a result, Johnson — whose father , Rocky Johnson , was a professional wrestler, got into wrestling, which was a blessing.

The athlete ended up getting divorced from Dany Garcia, but he wasn't sure how to cope with his feelings.

"At that time, it was a tough one for me, and again, I didn’t know what it was," Johnson said. "Years later, went through it again when I got a divorce, didn’t know what it was."

"Around 2017 or so, went through [it] a little bit but knew what it was at that time, and luckily at that time I had some friends I could lean on and say, ‘Hey, you know I feel a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening. I’m seeing the gray and not the blue,’" he added.