Dwight Howard Claims He Didn't Do Anything Wrong After Being Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Man He Met on Instagram
Dwight Howard is declaring his innocence in the aftermath of shocking allegations.
Days after being hit with a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a man that he met on social media, the basketball star opened up on his reaction to the news on the "Way Up with Angela Yee" podcast.
"I didn't react," he told the host. "Assault and battery? Ya'll been around me for how long… I have never in my life assaulted or hurt anyone."
"I'm not even that type of person," he continued. "So, when I see allegations and accusations online about whatever people have said I’ve done. I don’t pay attention to them."
"It doesn’t hurt but it makes me feel for my children," he added, referring to his five kids — Braylon, Jayde, Layla, David, and Dwight III, who he shares with separate mothers. "It’s not about all the crap about me, [it's about] my kids and their moms. My son doesn’t need to see that."
Court documents previously obtained by RadarOnline.com confirmed earlier this month that a man by the name of Stephen Harper was suing Howard for allegedly sexually assaulting him after they connected on Instagram.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harper claimed that the NBA player told him that he was "into freaky" sexual content and asked him to sent him photographs without any clothing on, allegedly adding: "Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I'm jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you."
The suggestive correspondences were said to have continued from May 2021 through July 2021, when Howard reportedly asked Harper to come visit him in his Georgia home and asked him to have a threesome. Though Harper insisted that he turned the athlete down for the sexual activity, the legal filing alleged that Howard still invited a person named "Kitty" to his house and attempted to coerce Harper further, before the alleged incident escalated.
"Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral s** on Mr. Harper," the lawsuit read. "Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him."
Harper said he was left feeling "extremely violated and humiliated and was in complete shock" after the alleged attack.