Dwight Howard Claims He Didn't Do Anything Wrong After Being Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Man He Met on Instagram

"It doesn’t hurt but it makes me feel for my children," he added, referring to his five kids — Braylon, Jayde, Layla, David, and Dwight III, who he shares with separate mothers. "It’s not about all the crap about me, [it's about] my kids and their moms. My son doesn’t need to see that."

Court documents previously obtained by RadarOnline.com confirmed earlier this month that a man by the name of Stephen Harper was suing Howard for allegedly sexually assaulting him after they connected on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!