Natalee Holloway Prime Suspect Joran van der Sloot Loses Extradition Appeal, in Route to U.S. to 'Answer For His Crimes'

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 unsolved disappearance of Natalee Holloway, lost his appeal and will be extradited to the United States on Thursday, June 8, the Peruvian Supreme Court confirmed.

The convicted criminal — who is simultaneously serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores — faces extortion and wire fraud charges in America due to the alleged part he played in profiting off of Holloway vanishing in Aruba more than 18 years ago.