Busching left Portugal, but later saw Brueckner at a music festival in Spain in 2008.

"He asked me, ''Don't you go to Portugal anymore and do business there?' I said, ''No, since the girl disappeared there, there have been too many police checks for me and I don't need that at all,'" he said of his conversation, referring to McCann vanishing from her bedroom in the apartment her family was staying at in Portugal.

"[The topic of Madeleine's disappearance] came up and I said: ''Anyway, I don't understand how the little one could have disappeared without a trace,'" Busching claimed. "Christian had drunk two or three beers, and he said: 'She didn't scream.' I thought: 'He knows that. He has something to do with it. But he also checked that I understood that and then left at night.' At 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning he left a packed festival with his mobile home. I looked for him the next morning, but his neighbors said he had left."