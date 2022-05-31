Though the source speculated the findings won't amount to charges, everything could change if new evidence emerges.

EVAN RACHEL WOOD HORRIFYINGLY DETAILS HOW EX MARILYN MANSON COERCED HER TO 'DRINK HIS BLOOD,' REVEALS THE ROCKER USED A 'NAZI WHIP' TO HIT HER

As OK! reported, Special Victims Unit detectives showed up to Manson's L.A. home in November 2021 with a search warrant and seized hard drives, as well as media storage units. Manson, who was born Brian Warner, was not said to have been home at the time.

The probe comes months after several women came forward with claims of abuse at the hands of the rocker. Manson's ex Evan Rachel Wood — the former flames dated back in 2007 — was the first to come forward with very public claims insisting she was "horrifically" abused for years during their relationship.