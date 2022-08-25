'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Alludes To Matthew Lawrence Cheating On Her Following Divorce
Cheryl Burke's recent TikTok raised quite a few eyebrows. The Dancing with the Stars pro, who officially filed for divorce from estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence, earlier this year, shared the telling clip which seemingly alluded to her ex cheating on her while they were still married.
“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke penned on a video of herself looking sad set to Adele's "When We Were Young." The caption alongside the clip read: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”
Fans were quick to speculate if the Dance Moms alum was referring to the Boy Meets World star, whom she was married to from 2019 until 2022. “It’s sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me,” one follower wrote under the somber snippet.
“Boycotting everything Lawrence moving forward,” another social media user quipped while one speculated, “Didn’t they divorce in January why are people saying it’s Mathew??”
As OK! previously reported, Burke has been open about attempting to get back out in the dating scene following their split. “At the end of the day, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely,” said Burke on a recent episode of her podcast, “Burke In The Game”. “I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with. I think this is all part of the game.
“I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely," she continued. “I am definitely starting to be curious. It doesn't necessarily mean that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start maybe meeting new people and obviously, that means I have to get out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so.”