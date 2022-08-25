'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Alludes To Matthew Lawrence Cheating On Her Following Divorce

Fans were quick to speculate if the Dance Moms alum was referring to the Boy Meets World star, whom she was married to from 2019 until 2022. “It’s sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me,” one follower wrote under the somber snippet.

“Boycotting everything Lawrence moving forward,” another social media user quipped while one speculated, “Didn’t they divorce in January why are people saying it’s Mathew??”