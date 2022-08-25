OK Magazine
'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Alludes To Matthew Lawrence Cheating On Her Following Divorce

cheryl burke alludes matthew lawrence cheating pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 25 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Cheryl Burke's recent TikTok raised quite a few eyebrows. The Dancing with the Stars pro, who officially filed for divorce from estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence, earlier this year, shared the telling clip which seemingly alluded to her ex cheating on her while they were still married.

cheryl burke alludes matthew lawrence cheating
Source: mega

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke penned on a video of herself looking sad set to Adele's "When We Were Young." The caption alongside the clip read: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

CHERYL BURKE EX MATTHEW LAWRENCE LIVING WITH HIS MOTHER & BROTHER AFTER SPLIT, DOCUMENTS REVEAL

Fans were quick to speculate if the Dance Moms alum was referring to the Boy Meets World star, whom she was married to from 2019 until 2022. “It’s sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me,” one follower wrote under the somber snippet.

“Boycotting everything Lawrence moving forward,” another social media user quipped while one speculated, “Didn’t they divorce in January why are people saying it’s Mathew??”

cheryl burke alludes matthew lawrence cheating
Source: mega
As OK! previously reported, Burke has been open about attempting to get back out in the dating scene following their split. “At the end of the day, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely,” said Burke on a recent episode of her podcast, “Burke In The Game”. “I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with. I think this is all part of the game.

COMING CLEAN: ‘DWTS’ PRO CHERYL BURKE REVEALS SHE’S BEEN SOBER FOR 2 YEARS

cheryl burke alludes matthew lawrence cheating
Source: mega
Source: OK!

“I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely," she continued. “I am definitely starting to be curious. It doesn't necessarily mean that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start maybe meeting new people and obviously, that means I have to get out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so.”

For Lawrence's part, he was recently spotted with TLC singer Chilli frolicking on the beaches in Hawaii. The potential couple were spotted jumping in the waves and having intense conversations.

TMZ was the first to obtain the photos of Lawrence and Chili on the beach together in Hawaii.

