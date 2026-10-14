NEWS 'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Accuses Ex-Wife of Giving Their Teen Daughter Diet Pills Amid Custody Battle Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko has made new allegations against ex-wife Elena Samodanova concerning their teenage daughter's well-being. Taylor Camp Oct. 13 2026, Published 8:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gleb Savchenko is making disturbing allegations against his ex-wife, Elena Samodanova, as their ongoing custody battle takes another turn. The 43-year-old Dancing With the Stars professional claims Samodanova, also 43, has subjected their 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, to negative comments about her appearance and provided her with weight-loss medication without proper medical oversight. The accusations surfaced in court documents filed amid the former couple's dispute over their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata, 8.

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Gleb Savchenko Makes Shocking Claims About Daughter's Treatment

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko claims his 15-year-old daughter was given weight-loss medication without appropriate medical supervision.

According to Savchenko's court declaration, Olivia allegedly told him she had been "subjected to derogatory comments about her body, weight and appearance." The dancer also claimed his teenage daughter had received weight-loss medication without appropriate medical supervision or the parental consultation required under their existing custody orders. Savchenko raised additional concerns about his daughter's treatment at home. "She has been subjected to prolonged periods of silent treatment and her bedroom door was removed as a form of punishment," he alleged. The claims have not been independently established, and Samodanova has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

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Gleb Savchenko Says He Wants to Protect His Children

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko is seeking additional protections for his daughters.

Despite his concerns, Savchenko is not currently asking the court to change his daughters' primary residence. Instead, he wants additional safeguards protecting their physical and emotional well-being while they live in Hong Kong with their mother. Savchenko acknowledged that Olivia is currently upset with him but suggested their strained relationship has been influenced by Samodanova. He maintained that his daughter would eventually want to spend time with him again because he provided a loving and accepting home.

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Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova's Custody Battle Explored

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova share daughters Olivia, 15, and Zlata, 8.

The former couple, who share two daughters, have been involved in an increasingly contentious custody dispute. Savchenko lives in Los Angeles, while Samodanova resides in Hong Kong, creating significant challenges for their parenting arrangement. Olivia had previously spent time with her father in the United States but returned to Hong Kong in September following a court order. "My relationship with the children depends almost entirely on long, predictable blocks of time during school holidays and on reliable telephone and video contact in between," Savchenko explained. He also expressed frustration over the cost of international travel, estimating round-trip airfare at approximately $2,550 per child.

Elena Samodanova Previously Defended Her Parenting

Source: MEGA Elena Samodanova previously defended her parenting.