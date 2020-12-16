Not having it! Elena Samodanova didn’t hold back when she told her Instagram followers that she wasn’t impressed with her estranged husband, Gleb Savchenko, after he went on a romantic vacay with his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

After 14 years of marriage, Savchenko and Samodanova announced that they were parting ways in November, and Samodanova got candid on a Livestream on Tuesday, December 14, after her husband seemed to move on a little too quickly for her liking.

Since Samodanova isn’t happy about the trip, it means that the future of their shared ballroom dance studio is uncertain. “We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him,” she said. “So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore, it’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore,” Samodanova admitted.

“You have to really choose wisely your best friends or your friends. It’s different types of people. No matter if you’re up or down, this person needs to be next to you and give you the truth. … If they’re pushing you down, that’s not a good friend,” she said, adding she was grateful that one of her friends, who recently moved to the U.S., has been helping her get through this difficult time.

Samodanova accused Savchenko of infidelity, which her husband denied, but a source told Us Weekly that they had been having relationship issues for a few months. “My advice [is] don’t give them a second chance. I gave [Gleb] second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out. So don’t give him a second chance. … We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you,'” she said.

Samodanova decided that “enough is enough,” and his alleged “inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Savenchenko has been dating Scerbo for a few weeks, and the duo has a “fun and flirty connection.” Last week, they embarked on a sunny Mexican vacay with Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe, which was an interesting choice since many fans suspected that Stause and Savenchenko were seeing one another.

However, Savenchenko quickly cleared up the rumors and wrote: “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed.”

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing,” he added.

Savchenko seemed to somewhat acknowledge Samodanova’s video as he posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram Story which said, “Never condemn someone based on a little something that someone told you. There is always a lot more to the story!”