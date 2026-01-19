Gleb Savchenko Packs on the PDA With Model Kaitlin Trujillo 9 Months After Breakup From Brooks Nader: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Gleb Savchencko has officially moved on with a new woman. Nine months after he split from Brooks Nader, the dancer, 42, was spotted getting cozy with OnlyFans model Kaitlin Trujillo at a farmers market in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, January 18. The duo was photographed making out and strolling through the outdoor venue with their arms wrapped around each other. Savchenko wore a gray zip-up hoodie, white shorts, a green baseball cap and sunglasses, while the social media star bared her toned abs in a white sports bra and leggings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko is reportedly dating Kaitlin Trujillo.

Article continues below advertisement

Per a January 19 report, the celebs are officially together. “It’s new and pretty recent,” a source told an outlet, noting they met at a Dancing With the Stars taping. “He’s happy and grateful that there’s a lot of positive changes happening in his life right now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko previously dated Brooks Nader.

Article continues below advertisement

The DWTS pro previously dated his celeb partner, Nader. They were in an on-and-off relationship beginning in late 2024 before calling it quits last April. During the December 18, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star, 28, alleged that Savchenko wanted to take legal action following their separation. Nader, who claimed the dancer cheated on her, was asked whether her ex apologized for his behavior. “No. He like, sued me,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader.previously accused Gleb Savchenko of cheating on her.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, the Love Thy Nader star looked back fondly on their chemistry. “We started being intimate day one… before Good Morning America,” she dished. “The day I met him, the meet and greet. I was newly divorced and so I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb. I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse, and I just wanted to see what we’re working with.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko met his alleged new girlfriend at a 'Dancing With the Stars' taping.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “I was like, ‘Let’s just get that over with. We’re not gonna win.’ So, you know…[the s--] was great, oh my god. Dancers know how to… and I heard that from a lot of people, and it’s true. Highly recommend. Don’t marry the dancer, but f--- the dancer.” Before Savchenko, Nader was married to Billy Haire for five years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gleb Savchenko denied Brooks Nader's claims that he was unfaithful.