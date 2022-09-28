Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair
Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances.
The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than it must be for her" — however, the comment and the score sent the internet into a tizzy.
"Um....underscored much? Selma deserved better!" one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "y'all telling me Charli D’Amelio got a higher score than THEE selma blair????"
"Honestly I found it so offensive. Selma Blair didn’t pull a cartwheel to a split whilst in a vulnerable position just to get a lower score than little miss confident," another penned.
Inaba was not the only judge to be called out this week. As OK! previously reported, Teresa Giudice was the second contestant to be booted from the dance floor after judge Len Goodman broke a tie between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and actress Cheryl Ladd.
“Yeah, I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” Giudice said following her elimination. “I don’t think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already … I had a feeling.”
“I wanted to win the mirrorball … but you know what? There’s a lot of amazing dancers on this show, so I knew I wasn’t going to [win]," the Bravo star explained. “When I saw my competition, I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not winning it.’ But I tried!”