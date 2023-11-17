Dylan and Cole Sprouse Flooded With Messages as Their Old 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' Scene Goes Viral
November 16, 2023, was a huge day for Dylan and Cole Sprouse.
After an old clip from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody resurfaced — where the actors' characters attempted to get a table at a ritzy restaurant — one line from the 15-year-old scene made the internet go wild.
"I can squeeze you in at 7:30… on Nov. 16, 2023," the hostess told Zack and Cody during the episode of the Disney Channel original series.
"But that's in 15 years!" Cody exclaimed to the woman during the scene filmed in 2008.
"What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" Zack asked.
Dylan took to his Instagram Story on the infamous day to share a shot of himself looking distressed with hundreds of messages floating around his head.
The text included "Your table is ready, sir," "It's been 15 years!" "Get ready for Italian food!" and "Why aren't you at this dinner?"
Cole shared a snap to his respective account of his inbox filled with messages referencing the big date and asking if they would still be able to make their reservation.
Despite the funny resurgence of the beloved early 2000s show, the famous twins don't seem eager to return to their Disney roots anytime soon.
"Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" Cole explained during a 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia. And when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase. So it’s a very, very touchy thing. I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot and I go, 'No, absolutely not."
Dylan previously opened up about his and his brother's frustration with the network, which came to a head when they had a new concept for their characters' journey on the show.
"I mean, we had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go. We were 18," he revealed in a 2017 interview. "If that isn't old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then … well, I would beg to disagree. I don't think [Disney] were willing to work with us, really ever. So we stopped the show."
"I’m not one of those people that looks back at that experience and says, 'Oh, I want to rebel.' I don’t care that much. It’s only stood to benefit me most of my life. I’m opening up my brewery because of it," he added.
