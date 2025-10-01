Dylan Efron Reveals Friend Justin Bieber Is 'Not Perfect' Amid Singer's Mental Health Struggles

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron gave rare public commentary on the status of friend Justin Bieber's mental health. After performing to his song "YUKON" on the Tuesday, September 30, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the social media personality gushed over the pop star's perseverance. Efron, 33, said he "love[s]" Bieber, 31, and looks up to him.

"What makes me respect Justin so much is he makes people feel comfortable being vulnerable," he expressed. "And my experience on this show is like a vulnerable moment for me. He's not perfect, but he's trying to be better every day." "This is the perfect dance for Dylan to turn into the leading man that [judge] Derek [Hough] wants him to be," his partner Daniella Karagach added during their practice lessons.

Dylan Efron's 'TikTok Night' Dance

The duo's "TikTok Night" foxtrot received rave reviews from the judges, scoring a 23 out of 30. Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out that even though Efron is a "beginner," he is an "amazing student" who is "really learning" ballroom dance technique. Hough praised the star's moves for being "smooth as silk" and commended his ability to be a leading man. "That's what we want!" Bruno Tonioli exclaimed.

Justin Bieber's Mom Wishes Him 'Healing'

The Traitors alum's comments about Bieber come amid rumors of his mental health suffering. On Monday, September 22, the "Baby" singer's mom, Pattie Mallette, shared a cryptic Instagram post indicating her son may be in trouble. "We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏 I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin," she wrote. "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT." Mallette continued, "Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥."

Is Justin Bieber Abusing Drugs?

