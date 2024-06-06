OK Magazine
Ed Sheeran Admits He Got Rid of His Phone in 2015 Because 'I Was Losing Real-Life Interaction'

Jun. 6 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Ed Sheeran is living like he's in the Stone Age!

During an appearance on Jake Shane's podcast "Therapuss," the pop star, 33, revealed he tossed his phone away nearly a decade ago.

"I haven’t had a phone since 2015," he said. "I got rid of it in 2015… I found I had the same number from like age 15 and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone. I just was losing real-life interaction so I got rid of it."

"I got an iPad," he continued. "I moved everything onto email which I reply to once a week. I have an hour of my time on a Thursday or a Friday, [I] sit down usually in the car. I blast all the emails, catch up, do all of the talking to whoever and then that’s it. I go for dinner with my wife and she will go to the toilet at a restaurant, and she can sometimes take a while and usually 10 years ago I would take out my phone, flip through Instagram but when you’re just sitting doing nothing, that’s when I’ll think of a lyric or a melody. You’ll have an idea about where to go next with your career. Boredom is what makes someone think of an iPhone."

Sheeran previously detailed having a phone was wreaking havoc on his mental health.

"I got really, really overwhelmed and sad with the phone. I just spent my whole time in a very low place," he said in 2022.

When he made the move to chuck the device, he said he felt so much better. "It was, like, a veil just lifted... I didn't so much cut contact with people, I just limit contact with people," he stated. "Now, I have an email... and every few days, I'll sit down and open up my laptop and I'll answer 10 emails at a time... And then I'll go back to living life and I don't feel overwhelmed by it."

This isn't the first time the "Perfect" crooner has been vocal about technology. In a radio interview Audacy Live last year, the musician said, "I just find AI a bit weird."

"I'm just like, 'Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?'" he added.

Sheeran, who shares daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, said he's fearful of AI taking people's jobs.

"The whole point of society is we do jobs and do things, if everything is done by robots, everyone is gonna be out of work," he shared.

