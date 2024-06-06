Ed Sheeran Admits He Got Rid of His Phone in 2015 Because 'I Was Losing Real-Life Interaction'

"I haven’t had a phone since 2015," he said. "I got rid of it in 2015… I found I had the same number from like age 15 and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone. I just was losing real-life interaction so I got rid of it."

"I got an iPad," he continued. "I moved everything onto email which I reply to once a week. I have an hour of my time on a Thursday or a Friday, [I] sit down usually in the car. I blast all the emails, catch up, do all of the talking to whoever and then that’s it. I go for dinner with my wife and she will go to the toilet at a restaurant, and she can sometimes take a while and usually 10 years ago I would take out my phone, flip through Instagram but when you’re just sitting doing nothing, that’s when I’ll think of a lyric or a melody. You’ll have an idea about where to go next with your career. Boredom is what makes someone think of an iPhone."