Heartbroken Ed Sheeran Breaks Down In Tears As His Wife's Tumor Battle Becomes Too Much To Bear
Ed Sheeran is opening up like never before in his first trailer for his new documentary series, The Sum Of It All.
From detailing the loss of his childhood friend to allowing fans to see intimate moments of his and his wife's relationship, including her battle with a tumor, the "Shape Of You" artist got candid about all the ups and downs in his life since rising to stardom all those years ago.
"Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry came into it," Sheeran said of his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in the two-minute, 14-second trailer for the four-part series on Disney+, which is set to air on May 3.
Alongside clips of Seaborn pregnant — as the couple shares two children, Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 10 months — Sheeran says: "I got married and I'm a dad who has two daughters."
"We've reached peak and then…" Sheeran trails off as the teary-eyed musician looks into the distance while discussing Seaborn's health. "It was really bad."
"And then suddenly my best friend, Jamal died," he adds of his late pal, Jamal Edwards, who gave him his first big break.
Looking back on when the idea of a documentary was first put on the table, Sheeran explains he envisioned it being him in the studio, but "that's not what the documentary is," he points out as his wife stands beside him.
The trailer then cuts to Sheeran breaking down in a car as he looks out the window, with all of the hardships in his life becoming too much for him to handle.
As OK! reported, Sheeran first addressed his wife's health scare earlier this month while announcing his upcoming new album, Subtract. Taking to social media at the time, Sheeran admitted that the course of his life changed after his wife was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant and Edwards died.
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he emotionally penned, admitting he "was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety."
"I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air," the father-of-two confessed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After scrapping all he had worked on for a decade for his upcoming album, Sheeran pointed out that "in just over a week," he replaced all his work "with my deepest darkest thoughts."
"This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract," he concluded his post.