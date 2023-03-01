Ed Sheeran Heartbreakingly Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Was Diagnosed With Tumor During Pregnancy
Ed Sheeran has been going through a difficult year, and after keeping his personal life private, he finally opened up about his battles.
While announcing his upcoming new album, Subtract, the Grammy winner revealed his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor during her pregnancy last year — completely changing the course of his life.
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran recalled in an Instagram post of his wife's second pregnancy.
The musician — who welcomed baby No. 2 with Seaborn in May 2022 — did not go into further detail about his wife's scare nor offer an update. However, he noted that "a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," after he also suddenly lost his best friend, Jamal, within the same month of finding out about his wife's illness.
"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," Sheeran confessed after facing unimaginable hardships.
In addition to Seaborn's diagnosis and the death of Jamal, whom he called a "brother," Sheeran found himself "standing in court defending [his] integrity and career as a songwriter."
"I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air," he continued to pen on Wednesday, March 1.
"As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life," the "Shape Of You" singer confessed to his more than 42 million Instagram followers. "This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul."
Wrote the father-of-two: "For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."
"This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract," he concluded his emotional post.
Sheeran's honest update comes after he hinted at "turbulent things" in his personal life last month via Instagram.
Sheeran and Seaborn — who wed in January 2019 — welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica, now 2, in September 2020. They have yet to reveal the name of their second baby girl.