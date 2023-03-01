Ed Sheeran Heartbreakingly Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Was Diagnosed With Tumor During Pregnancy

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran recalled in an Instagram post of his wife's second pregnancy.

The musician — who welcomed baby No. 2 with Seaborn in May 2022 — did not go into further detail about his wife's scare nor offer an update. However, he noted that "a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," after he also suddenly lost his best friend, Jamal, within the same month of finding out about his wife's illness.