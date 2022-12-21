Eddie Cibrian Shuts Down Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Piper Perabo Affair Accusations: 'This Is All So Unnecessary'
Eddie Cibrian broke his silence on ex-wife Brandi Glanville's bombshell accusations that the Sunset Beach actor had an affair with Piper Perabo during their marriage.
"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," Cibrian, 49, declared after The Real House Wives of Beverly Hills star claimed he slept with the actress while filming the The Cave in 2005.
"Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true," the Take Two actor continued to explain in a statement released to a news publication on Tuesday, December 20. "This is all so unnecessary."
Cibrian concluded his stance by making light of the situation, joking about the estranged parents' broken family dynamic, as they share sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15.
"Fun times at the Christmas table await," the father-of-two quipped ahead of the upcoming holiday.
Cibrian felt forced to speak out after Glanville, 50, slammed him in a recent shocking interview, OK! previously reported. The reality star detailed her perspective of the situation and explained why she still believes there was infidelity in her marriage all these years later.
"They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1-year-old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think," Glanville recalled. "And [Perabo] was a horrible c**t to me."
"She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me," the mom-of-two claimed of the Cheaper by the Dozen star, 46. "I was like, 'Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? What is happening?'"
As soon as Glanville caught on to what she believed to be going down behind the scenes of the horror-action film, she decided to "make friends on set," where she then began to "hear a lot of things" — some of which supposedly confirmed to her "that Piper and Eddie were f**king."
"When he got home, I’m like, 'I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out,'" she said of the time she attempted to confront him about his suspected affair with Perabo. "He convinced me that it wasn’t true."
"We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things," Glanville admitted. "And I was like, 'All right.' I was in love. Like, I was blindly in love with the man."
Glanville tied the knot with Cibrian in 2001 and stayed married to the actor until 2009, when she caught him cheating with now-wife LeAnn Rimes.
Cibrian and Rimes, 40, married in 2011 and have since candidly spoken out about the scandalous affair leading up to their vows.