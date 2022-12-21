Eddie Cibrian Shuts Down Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Piper Perabo Affair Accusations: 'This Is All So Unnecessary'

Eddie Cibrian broke his silence on ex-wife Brandi Glanville's bombshell accusations that the Sunset Beach actor had an affair with Piper Perabo during their marriage.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," Cibrian, 49, declared after The Real House Wives of Beverly Hills star claimed he slept with the actress while filming the The Cave in 2005.