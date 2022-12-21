Will Smith's Latest Movie Flops After Oscars Slap 'Really Rams Home' His Mistake

Nearly a year after Will Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last March, it seems the I Am Legend lead is getting smacked with backlash, audiences seemingly less than enthused about his latest flick.

Since hitting theaters on December 9, Smith’s new drama, Emancipation, has performed poorly at the box office, reportedly earning just $3k per screen, Radar Online reported, a number that purportedly left the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum particularly peeved.

Though according to an insider close to the star, "Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't forgive him," this icy reception has proven particularly painful. "This really rams it home."