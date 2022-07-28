Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning To 'The View'
Another surprise: The View alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be reprising her seat at the table! The star, who was on the show from 2003 to 2013, is making a temporary comeback on the daytime talk show starting on Wednesday, August 3.
"It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, Flashlight Night, and as always tackle hot topics!" she declared. "Pray for me y'all!"
The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that Alyssa Farah Griffin would be the newest permanent cohost.
During her original run on the show, Hasselbeck divided viewers — and her costars — as she stood by her conservative views. In her book Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, she recounted how she was let go from the program, explaining that she thought something was up in March 2013 as the show began welcoming a slew of guest hosts.
At one point, execs came to the 45-year-old's dressing room to inform her they were " going in a less political direction."
"I could not breathe — literally, could not breathe," she recalled of the stressful situation. "I was bent over — shock, asthma and betrayal all stealing my wind."
The mom-of-three said she asked the execs things like, "Was there something I could have done differently? Can I do something differently now? If you would just tell me, I would work on that — and make it better."
When Hasselbeck returns, she'll be joining the likes of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and rotating cohost Ana Navarro.
The news is sure to have fans talking, as some were already seething over the news that Griffin would be taking the spot left behind Meghan McCain. Griffin, 33, is a former political advisor, having worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications during Donald Trump's presidency.
As OK! previously reported, insiders claim Griffin got the job because she had been "sucking up to Whoopi backstage from day one."
Added the source, "They say it’s a panel show, but everyone knows Whoopi is the boss. Alyssa was the only guest host to correctly read the room. She knew that getting the best job on TV went through Whoopi Goldberg."