WHOOPI GOLDBERG RETURNS TO 'THE VIEW' FOLLOWING SUSPENSION FOR INSENSITIVE HOLOCAUST COMMENTS: 'WE'RE GOING TO KEEP HAVING TOUGH CONVERSATIONS'

As OK! previously reported, the television host hinted at moving on to greener pastures on Tuesday, July 26, when she admitted she is launching her own prosecco line set to be released around the holidays. One of the hosts encouraged her to promote the alcoholic drink on the show, but Goldberg sidestepped the conversation, saying she wouldn't want to encourage their viewers to drink while she is on The View.

The career move wouldn't come as a surprise as the actress' stint on the talk show has been mired in controversy. Many called for her to be fired back in February after she made insensitive remarks about the Holocaust. Several months later, she was criticized by fans for her use of foul language on air.

The Sun was first to report Goldberg's alleged audience snub.