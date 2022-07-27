Ready For Her Exit?Whoopi Goldberg Appears To Snub Excited Audience As Rumors Swirl She's Leaving 'The View'
Famed television personality Whoopi Goldberg seemed to ignore the cheers of the excited audience when she took the stage to film The View on Tuesday, July 26.
Prior to filming, the hosts individually walked up to the stage to the roar of the crowd. Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, Joy Behar and the show's rumored new cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin all smiled and waved to the room full of delighted fans — however, Goldberg acted as if she barely noticed them.
The Sister Act star reportedly arrived accompanied by football legend Michael Strahan, who also graciously acknowledged the adoring crowd. According to an eyewitness, Goldberg finally gave a wave to the audience after they started chanting her name.
Despite the initial snub, sources said the 66-year-old eventually grew warmer to her fans as they heaped praise on her throughout the taping for the strides she's made in television and pop culture.
One fan asked the Ghost actress if she would take a selfie with them. Although COVID-19 protocols meant they couldn't be close, Goldberg did ask for their cell phone so she could take a socially distanced photo with the audience-member.
This comes as rumors continue to swirl that Goldberg is preparing to make a swift exit from the beloved chat-fest.
As OK! previously reported, the television host hinted at moving on to greener pastures on Tuesday, July 26, when she admitted she is launching her own prosecco line set to be released around the holidays. One of the hosts encouraged her to promote the alcoholic drink on the show, but Goldberg sidestepped the conversation, saying she wouldn't want to encourage their viewers to drink while she is on The View.
The career move wouldn't come as a surprise as the actress' stint on the talk show has been mired in controversy. Many called for her to be fired back in February after she made insensitive remarks about the Holocaust. Several months later, she was criticized by fans for her use of foul language on air.
