Rotten Reviews'The View' Fans Already Begging For Alyssa Farah Griffin Firing After Pointing Out Her 'Annoying Habit': 'She Is So Desperate'
If The View fans had any say, potential new panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin would be getting the boot before she even got comfortable in her new seat.
News broke Tuesday, July 26, that the political advisor is set to join cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, in addition to rotating cohost Ana Navarro, on the morning talk show in replace of conservative host Meghan McCain.
Though the news has yet to be confirmed by producers, fans are already outraged by the alleged change up, taking to the internet to point out the former Presidential Assistant's behavior on live TV.
"Sorry guys, there is absolutely no point to Alyssa Farrah," one critic said, opening up the conversation on Reddit, per The Sun. "She is so desperate to find a way to agree with everyone else and then adding her teeny tiny caveats to everything."
"She’s so boring," a second agreed, while a third remarked: "Alyssa, I agree with you on! She’s kinda bland, I want more flavor from the conservative commentator."
Meanwhile, it seems it isn't just viewers who are upset with the show's decision. "They feel she isn’t authentic and changes her opinions based on who her paymaster is. Ana Navarro especially feels let down as they are hiring someone who was an essential part of the movement that destabilized this country," explained the source of the panelists' apparent thoughts. "Alyssa’s family is also problematic. Her father Joseph founded WorldNetDaily a website that promotes conspiracy theories. It’s terrifying."
Another insider pointed out Griffin's presence could jeopardize the show's ratings, as her job as the White House Director of Strategic Communications during Donald Trump's presidency may rub people the wrong way.
OK! reported Wanda Sykes is said to have already pulled out of her appearance after learning Griffin would be present because she "didn’t want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation."
If the rumors are true, Griffin will be joining the long-time hosts starting in September for Season 26.