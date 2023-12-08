BIRD Bakery Founder Elizabeth Chambers Wants to 'Empower Women to Find Their Passion and Voice' as She Successfully Runs Her Own Business

Running a business is not easy — something the TV personality learned along the way, but she gives herself a pat on the back for what she has accomplished in such a short amount of time. "I am really proud of myself. It's a lot, and I have an incredible team. People who are billionaires or who have a passion project all want to open restaurants and very few of them actually succeed," she says. "Most of them close within the first two years. In my opinion, the hospitality industry is more challenging than the entertainment industry — and I am the genius that chose both of them! But I am really proud of our team. It's a 24/7 hustle, and I only sleep four hours a night."

"Every single person who walks through that door has expectations, so it's not lost on me that I have a tremendous responsibility and privilege to make it the best for everyone," she adds. "There's no Amazon in Grand Cayman. We're on an island that doesn't grow a lot and everything has to be shipped in, so the cost of our products are high and there's work permits, etc."