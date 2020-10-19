Making moves! Three months after Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their split, the former couple listed their family home located in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood for $5.8 million.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 34, and his 38-year-old wife, who share daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3, made several updates to the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom pad since purchasing it for $4.7 million in 2018.

While the English Tudor-style mansion maintains many of its original architectural details (think: arches, moldings and stained glass windows), the pair modernized the interior, painting the walls soft neutral tones and staining the hardwood floors a light custard color. Upon entering the 6,275-square-foot residence, guests are welcomed into a dramatic foyer with a grand staircase.

The double-height living room and kitchen are also located on the main level, along with the dining room, sun lounge, library, breakfast room and maid’s quarters. The second floor contains four more bedrooms, one of which has been converted to a walk-in closet, with an additional sleeping nook located in the attic.

Though the stately property sits right across the street from the Wilshire Country Club, the house still offers plenty of privacy as the quarter-acre grounds are hedged and gated. In the lushly landscaped backyard, you’ll find a swimming pool with a rock waterfall, spa and cabana, as well as a charming terrace complete with its historic brick oven.

