or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Elizabeth Hurley
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Ageless Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Topless During Lavish Private Island Getaway: Photos

image split of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared a slew of tropical beach photos from her trip to the Maldives on January 17.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 18 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley is burning up the Maldives!

The 60-year-old British bombshell recently went on a tropical getaway to the South Asian country, where she enjoyed a few days of R&R on a private island.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley Took a Trip to the Maldives With Her Son Damien

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Elizabeth and Damien Hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Damien Hurley joined his mother on the fun beach trip.

Hurley shared a slew of sizzling snaps from the trip — including one where she bared her chest and opted to forgo a shirt.

One photo the Bedazzled star shared on Instagram January 17 was of herself taking bubble bath in a tub full of suds as she washed her hair. Her body was turned so fans couldn't take a peek at her nip-slip, however, she couldn't help but show off some side-chest action.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The British model bared it all in a new snap.

Another photo had a smiling Hurley rocking a white swimsuit and cover-up as she swung her arms up in front of her hotel.

"Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island," she captioned the gallery. "We landed by sea plane straight to our villa’s own jetty... and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff! What a perfect way to kick off 2026!"

One snap showed the model looking cool as a cucumber with her windswept hair, jeans and sunglasses as she got off the jet that landed on the island.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Can't Believe Elizabeth Hurley Is 60

image of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley flew to a private island in the Maldives.

Hurley's look-alike son, Damien, also came with her on the tropical adventure, as she shared one photo of the two during a nighttime outing at the resort.

Fans loved Hurley's looks and couldn't believe that she's six decades old. "Still one of the best racks ever," a user lovingly commented.

"60 and s--- life!" one added.

"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" another penned.

"You’re not aging," someone else wrote while adding a plethora of fire and heart emojis.

"How do you still look so good? Age defying!" a fan chimed in.

image of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Fans gushed over Elizabeth Hurley's pics and her bikini body.

The Gossip Girl alum has been dating Billy Ray Cyrus since mid-2025, with the couple also spending New Year's Eve together.

She flaunted her toned physique in a white bikini and fur coat for the James Bond-themed bash. Cyrus, 64, donned a sleek black suit for the event as he partied with her and a group of pals to ring in the New Year.

The Hannah Montana star and the actress made their red carpet debut in Rome last May where they showed off massive PDA. "We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," Hurley told the press at the event.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.