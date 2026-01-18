Ageless Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Goes Topless During Lavish Private Island Getaway: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley is burning up the Maldives! The 60-year-old British bombshell recently went on a tropical getaway to the South Asian country, where she enjoyed a few days of R&R on a private island.

Elizabeth Hurley Took a Trip to the Maldives With Her Son Damien

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Damien Hurley joined his mother on the fun beach trip.

Hurley shared a slew of sizzling snaps from the trip — including one where she bared her chest and opted to forgo a shirt. One photo the Bedazzled star shared on Instagram January 17 was of herself taking bubble bath in a tub full of suds as she washed her hair. Her body was turned so fans couldn't take a peek at her nip-slip, however, she couldn't help but show off some side-chest action.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The British model bared it all in a new snap.

Another photo had a smiling Hurley rocking a white swimsuit and cover-up as she swung her arms up in front of her hotel. "Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island," she captioned the gallery. "We landed by sea plane straight to our villa’s own jetty... and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff! What a perfect way to kick off 2026!" One snap showed the model looking cool as a cucumber with her windswept hair, jeans and sunglasses as she got off the jet that landed on the island.

Fans Can't Believe Elizabeth Hurley Is 60

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley flew to a private island in the Maldives.

Hurley's look-alike son, Damien, also came with her on the tropical adventure, as she shared one photo of the two during a nighttime outing at the resort. Fans loved Hurley's looks and couldn't believe that she's six decades old. "Still one of the best racks ever," a user lovingly commented. "60 and s--- life!" one added. "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" another penned. "You’re not aging," someone else wrote while adding a plethora of fire and heart emojis. "How do you still look so good? Age defying!" a fan chimed in.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Fans gushed over Elizabeth Hurley's pics and her bikini body.