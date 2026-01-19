Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Looks Like a Goddess as She Models Teeny Tiny Cheetah Print Bikini During Lavish Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley is proving age really is just a number. The Strictly Confidential star took to Instagram to share a video from her relaxing getaway, showing off her incredible figure while swimming in her pool wearing a teeny cheetah print bikini. She finished the look with a bold pair of oversized vintage glasses.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley shared a bikini video from her vacation.

At one point, Hurley floated effortlessly in the water, confidently flaunting her cleavage as she nearly spilled out of her bikini top. Her sculpted abs also stole the spotlight, leaving fans stunned that she’s 60. “Wish you were Here @_.herebaaatoll 💋 wearing my favourite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🐆♥️,” she wrote in the caption.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise. “Fabulous 💫,” one person wrote. Another added, “You are such an amazing beauty!!!!!” A third chimed in, “What an amazing body for your age. 👏🙌.” Even her son, Damian, 23, couldn’t help but react, commenting, “Bloody h---.”

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The model wore a cheetah print bikini by her own brand.

The post comes after the British bombshell recently enjoyed a luxurious tropical escape to the Maldives, where she soaked up several days of rest and relaxation on a private island. Hurley shared a series of sizzling snaps from the trip, including one daring photo where she skipped a shirt altogether and confidently bared her chest.

In another image posted on January 17, the Bedazzled actress lounged in a bubble-filled bathtub while washing her hair. Though she angled her body away to avoid a nip slip, she still showed off a hint of side cleavage. Another shot featured Hurley smiling brightly in a white swimsuit and cover-up as she threw her arms up in front of her hotel.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley recently vacationed in the Maldives.

“Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island,” she captioned the carousel. “We landed by sea plane straight to our villa’s own jetty... and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff! What a perfect way to kick off 2026!”

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The actress' son, son Damian Hurley, joined her on the tropical trip.

One snap captured the model stepping off the plane looking effortlessly chic, rocking windswept hair, jeans and sunglasses as she arrived on the island. Hurley’s look-alike son Damian joined her on the tropical adventure, and she later shared a sweet photo of the two enjoying a nighttime outing at the resort.