Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Wows in Red Bikini During Getaway: Photos

Elizabeth Hurley is reminiscing about paradise! The 60-year-old actress and model recently shared a stunning throwback from a tropical escape. In the sun-soaked snap, Hurley posed in a bold red bikini while crystal-clear turquoise water sparkled behind her. Standing on a wooden deck with a camera strap casually slung over her shoulder, she flashed a bright smile at the camera, proving once again that her beach style remains unmatched.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley shared a throwback bikini photo.

In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Missing paradise ❤️ wearing my favourite Blaze Bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 💋 @_herebaatoll,” giving a sweet shoutout to both the dreamy destination and her swimwear line. The vibrant two-piece featured delicate gold chain details, adding a glam twist to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Keeping things effortless, Hurley wore her long brunette hair loose around her shoulders. Her glowing skin and natural makeup perfectly matched the vivid blues of the sea and sky behind her.

Of course, fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with love. Heidi Wynne called her “Gorgeous!!!!” while others filled the post with heart and fire emojis. Even her son, Damian Hurley, chimed in with an excited “Wowwww,” proudly hyping up his mom’s sun-drenched moment.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram The star wore a red swimsuit from her own brand.

The red bikini first made waves during Elizabeth’s Monaco trip in July 2025. At the time, she showed off her curves in the eye-catching two-piece from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The cheeky design included gold chain accents between the b------ and along the hips for extra flair. The Gossip Girl alum paired the swimsuit with oversized square sunglasses while snapping a mirror selfie inside a bathroom, with sweeping mountain views and the ocean visible behind her.

"Thank you to my wonderful friend @tamaramellon for a few days in paradise 💗 #Monaco," the starlet wrote, crediting Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon for arranging the glamorous getaway. "Loved having some quality time 😘💨💋," the fashion mogul replied.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Damian Hurley reacted to his mom’s photo.

Damian commented a red heart, bubbles and a shell emoji. "In the '90s she was in her prime, in the early 2000s in her prime, 10 years ago in her prime, today in her prime, and in 10 years… still in her prime!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️," one fan gushed.

The post comes just weeks after the Strictly Confidential star shared another glimpse into vacation mode. In a video posted to Instagram, the model swam in her pool wearing a tiny cheetah-print bikini and oversized vintage glasses, once again showing off her incredible figure.

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley recently posted a video in a cheetah-print bikini.