Elizabeth Hurley Swore Her 'Friends to Secrecy' Before Going Instagram Official With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'It's Not a New Thing'
Elizabeth Hurley had her inner circle on total lockdown before making things official with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The 59-year-old actress and entrepreneur had been seeing the country star, 63, long before their relationship hit headlines — and her close pals were well aware of it.
“Her friends have known about it for a while as it’s not a new thing,” the insider dished, adding that Hurley “had sworn them all to secrecy and they didn’t tell anyone outside of her tight circle of mostly gay men.”
“Now that she’s announced it, everyone is chattering about it,” they added.
As surprising as the pairing may seem to fans, those who know Hurley weren’t shocked in the slightest.
“Liz has a history of dating eccentric guys, so it’s not a huge surprise she’d fall for Billy,” the source explained.
While her friends are excited for her, there’s one detail they’re especially thrilled about.
“Everyone’s just happy that Damian loves him,” the source revealed, referring to her 22-year-old son, whom she shares with the late American businessman Steve Bing.
As for Hurley’s relationship with Cyrus’ children — Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Miley, Braison and Noah — it’s still in the early stages. She has reportedly “been in touch” with Noah, who has the “strongest relationship with him out of the Cyrus kids.”
“[She] is still very close with her dad,” another insider added.
But things are still pretty distant with the rest of the clan. According to the source, Elizabeth “doesn’t have relationships” with Billy Ray's two eldest daughters — Miley or Brandi — just yet.
As OK! previously reported, the couple made their romance Instagram official on Easter Sunday, April 20, when they posted a joint snap. In the photo, the patriarch kissed the supermodel on the cheek as they posed together on a farm.
“Happy Easter ♥️,” they wrote in the caption.
Damien showed his support for the new pair in the comments, writing, “🥳♥️.”
While some fans gushed over the sweet moment, others weren’t convinced. One person commented, “Is anyone else wondering why she’s not seeing the 🚩🚩🚩.”
Another added, “PLEASE! This can’t be ‘a thing.’”
Billy Ray was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, and then to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022.
The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker was also previously married to Firerose, but their rocky divorce was finalized in August 2024. The breakup came with accusations of abuse on both sides.
Elizabeth reportedly knows Billy Ray “has had a really hard time” following his recent split from the singer and the rumored rift with his family.
“She has been there helping him turn things around,” a separate source told The Sun.
As for the Strictly Confidential alum, she tied the knot with Arun Nayar in 2007, though they divorced in 2010. She famously dated Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000.