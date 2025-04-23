Elizabeth Hurley Swore Her 'Friends to Secrecy' Before Going Instagram Official With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'It's Not a New Thing'

Elizabeth Hurley swore her 'friends to secrecy' before going Instagram official with Billy Ray Cyrus, a source said.

Elizabeth Hurley had her inner circle on total lockdown before making things official with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 59-year-old actress and entrepreneur had been seeing the country star, 63, long before their relationship hit headlines — and her close pals were well aware of it.

“Her friends have known about it for a while as it’s not a new thing,” the insider dished, adding that Hurley “had sworn them all to secrecy and they didn’t tell anyone outside of her tight circle of mostly gay men.”